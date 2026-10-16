Wife Of Dodgers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Immediately After Season

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 6-4 (at home).

They were swept in the NLCS (which stops them from going for their third straight World Series title).

Wife Of Dodgers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Getty Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Right after their season, Blake Snell’s wife (Haeley) sent out a post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Grateful for the experience! Proud of this team always 💙”

There were nearly 2,000 likes on her post in one hour.

Getty Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the mound during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Blake Snell: “Lookin good shordy 😍

Sharidan Webb: “So many special memories ❤️”

@anawinegar: “You ladies deserve a good vacation 💙 thank you and your hubby for the fun season. It may give us anxiety but we love it😂”

Getty Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game one of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

@tinyturnip: “It’s about the relationships and moments! Love your fam!! 💙🥰”

@griffin.egan: “We just wanted to give someone else a chance. We will be back next year 💍”

@dodgersgirlluke12.2.3: “Thank you for everything you guys are sooo amazing🔥🔥❤️”

Looking At Snell

Getty Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (R) embraces Emmet Sheehan #80 after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in game seven of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on November 02, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Snell is coming off his second season pitching for the Dodgers.

He finished the year going 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA in nine starts.

The 33-year-old (who has won two Cy Young Awards) has also had stints with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants over 11 MLB seasons.