On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 6-4 (at home).
They were swept in the NLCS (which stops them from going for their third straight World Series title).
Wife Of Dodgers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post
Right after their season, Blake Snell’s wife (Haeley) sent out a post to Instagram.
She wrote: “Grateful for the experience! Proud of this team always 💙”
There were nearly 2,000 likes on her post in one hour.
Comments On Her Post
Here’s what people were saying in the comments:
Blake Snell: “Lookin good shordy 😍
Sharidan Webb: “So many special memories ❤️”
@anawinegar: “You ladies deserve a good vacation 💙 thank you and your hubby for the fun season. It may give us anxiety but we love it😂”
@tinyturnip: “It’s about the relationships and moments! Love your fam!! 💙🥰”
@griffin.egan: “We just wanted to give someone else a chance. We will be back next year 💍”
@dodgersgirlluke12.2.3: “Thank you for everything you guys are sooo amazing🔥🔥❤️”
Looking At Snell
Snell is coming off his second season pitching for the Dodgers.
He finished the year going 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA in nine starts.
The 33-year-old (who has won two Cy Young Awards) has also had stints with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants over 11 MLB seasons.
Wife Of Dodgers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Immediately After Season