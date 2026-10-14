MLB Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Destinations for Yankees’ Luis Garcia Jr.

Ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, the New York Yankees acquired first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster move. The move was understandable, as the Yankees needed another power hitter in their lineup.

Yet, now with the Yankees being out of the playoffs, Garcia is already creating as a potential trade candidate for New York this offseason. In a recent article for the New York Post, Joel Sherman urged the Yankees to trade Garcia to create more roster flexibility and playing time for Ben Rice at first base.

“Rice started 53 games at first last year, but just twice after García joined the Yankees on Aug. 3. If he can start even 40 games there adequately, it sure would help with roster flexibility; so that has to be central to Rice’s work this offseason,” Sherman wrote. “But that lack of roster flexibility is also why the Yankees should consider trading García. It is not a punishment. He is a very good hitter and a fine first baseman. But he is left-handed.”

With Garcia entering the rumor mill as a potential trade candidate, let’s look at three teams that could make sense as landing spots for him if the Yankees shop him.

Arizona Diamondbacks

In the same story for the New York Post, Sherman reported that the Diamondbacks were the runner-ups to acquire Garcia from Washington before the Yankees did. Due to this, they could certainly be a team to watch if the Yankees shop him this offseason.

The Diamondbacks desperately need another star power hitter in their lineup, and acquiring Garcia would provide them with just that. After missing the playoffs this year, Arizona should be on the hunt for more talent this offseason. Thus, it would be understandable if they kicked tires on Garcia again.

San Diego Padres

If the San Diego Padres do not bring back Ty France, they could be a team to watch when it comes to Garcia. The Padres are looking to remain contenders, so it would make sense for them to bring in a 30-home run All-Star slugger like Garcia this offseason.

Garcia could be a very good fit on a Padres club that is hoping for better results in 2027. Due to this, it would be understandable if they are among the teams that call about Garcia during this offseason.

Chicago White Sox

After a successful 2026 season, it would not be surprising if the Chicago White Sox are busy this offseason. One of their top needs is an upgrade at their DH spot. Due to this, Garcia could be an intriguing star for them to add to their roster.

Acquiring Garcia would give the White Sox another star power hitter to work with in the middle portion of their lineup. He also could play first base for the White Sox if Munetaka Murakami switched to DH. In either scenario, the White Sox’s roster would look stronger if they brought in Garcia this offseason. Due to this, the White Sox could be a dark-horse to land the Yankees star slugger.