The New York Yankees‘ third base situation needs upgrading after the subpar 2026 season of Ryan McMahon. Last season, McMahon had a batting average of .213 with 70 hits, 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 33 runs scored in 124 games, per StatMuse.

Moreover, there’s no real solution in free agency. As a result, if the Yankees want better production from their third baseman, it will have to come via a trade. So, what potential trade target would make sense for New York?

Athletics on SI’s Dylan Quinn floated a trade idea that involves Will Warren and Zack Gelof.

“Gelof is also a cheap option for the Yankees, as he won’t be a free agent until 2030,” Quinn wrote in a Nov. 29 article. “He’s now played in parts of four big-league seasons and got comfortable at third base last season, but also proved he’s a strong defender at second base as well.

“… Gelof is the perfect fit for the Yankees’ infield, which is in dire need of a right-handed bat.”

In 2026, Gelof hit .256 with 101 hits, 22 homers, 55 RBIs, and 76 runs scored in 111 games for the A’s, per StatMuse.

Will Warren Would Make Sense for Athletics

Meanwhile, Quinn has Warren going the other way to the A’s, and it would be a move to allow the pitcher to garner a more prominent role than he would have in New York.

“Since the A’s have been banged up the last couple of years, adding a consistent and reliable starter to their rotation should be their top priority,” Quinn added in his article.

“… It’s also worth noting that Will Warren is cheap and won’t be a free agent until 2031. This could allow the team to spend more of their budget on other pitchers as well. Out of all pitchers available via trade and free agency, Warren should be one of the most attractive for the A’s.”

The 27-year-old was 11-6 with an ERA of 3.92 and 158 strikeouts in 32 appearances, per StatMuse.

Yankees Emerge as Potential Landing Spot for Brewers Closer

Meanwhile, the Yankees were involved in another trade idea after New York missed out on left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon, who ended up signing a five-year, $115 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

As a result, Justin Binkowski of Fastball on SI floated the Yankees as a potential landing spot for Milwaukee Brewers‘ Trevor Megill, who is entering the final year of his contract and could a trade piece that the World Series champions look flip for future assets as they have done so in the past.

“The Yankees were reportedly being “ultra-aggressive” in pursuing former San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon,” Binkowski wrote in a Nov. 28 article. “But now that the 27-year-old has signed a historic five-year, $115 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York will have to look elsewhere to keep revamping its bullpen.

“While the Yankees already have a closer, Megill could undoubtedly form a devastating late-inning duo with David Bednar. After missing out on Morejon, though, New York might explore other free-agent relief options.”

Megill was 3-3 with an ERA of 2.63, 69 strikeouts, and 30 saves in 63 appearances, per StatMuse.