The New York Yankees have lost in the ALDS in back-to-back seasons.

Their most recent game was on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays (in the Bronx) by a score of 4-3.

Former All-Star Pitcher Is Still A Yankees Free Agent

Over the offseason, pitcher Michael Fulmer became a free agent.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Michael Fulmer elected free agency.”

As of Sunday, he still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Fulmer had signed with the Yankees during the middle of the 2026 season (following a stint with the Los Angeles Angels).

He finished the year going 0-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 15 games.

It will be interesting to see where Fulmer lands ahead of the 2027 season.

Teams are always in need of more pitching depth.

Looking At Fulmer

Fulmer was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He had pitched part of six seasons for the Detroit Tigers at the start of his career.

In that span, Fulmer won the American League Rookie of The Year Award (and made an All-Star Game).

Fulmer then had stints with the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox before the Yankees and Angels.

The 33-year-old is 37-51 with a 3.93 ERA in 280 games (90 starts).