The New York Yankees have had an eventful start to the offseason.

The Yankees have notably added pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga and Brent Suter in free agency. They also successfully brought back pitchers David Bednar and Tim Hill.

Now, with the offseason heating up, a former Yankees pitcher has signed with a National League club.

Former New York Yankees Trade Bust Signs With NL Club

A former Yankees pitcher is heading to the NL Central.

This is because former Yankees pitcher Enyel De Los Santos has signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds.

“Enyel De Los Santos has agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Reds, per source. Deal includes a club option for 2028,” Feinsand reported on X.

De Los Santos signing with the Reds comes after he spent the 2026 season with the Houston Astros. In 66 games with the Astros this past campaign, the former Yankees pitcher had a 3-3 record, 67 strikeouts, and a 4.79 ERA.

Looking Back at De Los Santos’ Time With the Yankees

The Yankees acquired De Los Santos with Thomas Balboni Jr. from the San Diego Padres in July of the 2024 season in exchange for Brandon Lockridge.

New York hoped that De Los Santos would be a solid addition to their bullpen, but that did not come to fruition.

De Los Santos struggled mightily during his time with New York. In five appearances for New York in 2024, he allowed 10 earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched.

This led to New York quickly moving on from De Los Santos. This is because they designated him for assignment in August 2024. From there, he would be claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox.