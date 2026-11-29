The New York Yankees lost out on their top free agent targets this weekend, leaving the organization in an unfortunate spot.

Terukai Sato — signed; Adrian Morejon — signed; Alex Vesia — signed. The list doesn’t end there, but all they can do now is pivot.

Doing just that, here are three options for New York’s glaring roster gaps: second base, third base and relief pitching.

Top 2B Option

Brandon Lowe is exploring free agency, and he’s been tied to the Yankees throughout the offseason.

He brings lefty power to the plate and has shown improvements on defense.

By the end of his 2026 campaign, he was hitting .260/.331/.493 with an .824 OPS and 35 homers through 150 games.

Welcoming Lowe to the Bronx would help fill the void left by Jazz Chisholm Jr., who recently landed with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Top 3B Option

The Athletics’ 27-year-old third baseman Zach Gelof hasn’t been swirling in too many rumors lately, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t worth serious consideration.

New York’s hot corner needs a boost, and Gelof is a young, promising player who could develop into a valuable asset.

Last year, he slashed .256/.322/.475 with a .797 OPS and 22 homers through 111 games.

He has four years of MLB experience under his belt after the Athletics selected him with the No. 60 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft.

Top RP Option

New York really needs an upgrade in the bullpen, but they’ve missed out on Morejon and Vesia.

This is where 29-year-old Bryan Abreu of the Houston Astros comes in.

His 2026 season marked his eighth year in the big leagues, spending his entire career in the Lone Star State.

Once this past season wrapped up, Abreu had registered a 3.73 ERA and 80 strikeouts across 62.2 innings of work through 66 games. He walked 41 batters.

With hot stove season in full swing, free agents are flying off the wall, and trades are heating up.

New York fans are currently scratching their heads, trying to unpack the Yankees’ decisions as of late.

Moves must be made if the organization wants to bolster its roster soon.