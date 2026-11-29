The New York Yankees are being forced to pivot after failing to sign several free-agent targets this week. General manager Brian Cashman was previously linked to several players, including Teruaki Sato, Adrian Morejon, and Alex Vesia. All three of these stars, however, have recently signed elsewhere. New York also could not nab Ryan Jeffers or Tyler Stephenson from their current clubs.

Cashman and the Yankees have addressed their precarious bullpen situation by bringing back David Bednar, Tim Hill, and Jonathan Loáisiga. Nevertheless, New York still has several roster holes to fill. Catcher, center field, second base, and third base all need to be sorted out soon. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Yankees are now eyeing a star free agent to boost their offense.

The reporter is claiming that the New York Yankees are interested in landing Seiya Suzuki. The former Cubs slugger is widely regarded as one of the top hitters on the free-agent market. He most recently finished off a five-year, $85 million contract with Chicago and is expected to get even more money with his next team. In fact, The Athletic’s Tim Britton is projecting the outfielder to get a four-year, $108 million deal.

Suzuki is coming off an excellent 2026 campaign with the Cubs. He slashed .270/.368/.473 on the season, while recording 26 home runs, 96 runs, and 86 RBIs in just 143 games. The Japanese veteran also played stellar defense in Chicago and was recently named a Gold Glove finalist. His 5.1 WAR was tied for 20th-best in all of baseball among MLB hitters.

Seiya Suzuki may not be a Perfect fit for the New York Yankees

While signing Suzuki would give the New York Yankees a boost, he would not exactly be a perfect fit for the team. Cashman and Co. are looking for a center fielder, but the Cubs star has only played one total MLB game in this position. Instead, the veteran has mostly been deployed in right field during his time in Chicago. In fact, he has spent 96% of his time in the outfield in this particular position.

New York, however, has superstar slugger Aaron Judge in right field. The Yankees could potentially make Judge their everyday designated hitter to make room for Suzuki. This option could become problematic as Ben Rice is better served in this role. Cashman could also move Cody Bellinger from left field to center and make Suzuki his left fielder.

Interestingly, the New York Yankees have been linked with this move in recent weeks. Shifting Bellinger may not be ideal, but it would open a spot for a right-handed slugging outfielder like Suzuki. Bellinger also has plenty of MLB experience in center. If the Yankees go this route, they would have one of the top outfield trios in all of baseball.

New York Needs to Revamp its Lineup

The New York Yankees clearly need to focus on their lineup now. They have a solid starting rotation and have addressed their bullpen needs. Adding Adrian Morejon would have been nice, but it was not exactly necessary. This is particularly the case considering the Toronto Blue Jays gave the setup man $115 million over five years. If New York can win the Suzuki sweepstakes, they next need to target a third baseman and catcher.