PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees have finally made a big free-agent signing this offseason.
The Yankees have signed four-time All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez to a three-year, $45 million deal, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
New York Yankees Sign Second Baseman Luis Arraez to Three-Year Deal
“BREAKING: Luis Arraez has agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Yankees, per source,” Feinsand wrote on X.
Arraez is arguably the best contact hitter in baseball. He is a three-time batting champion, two-time Silver Slugger and four-time All-Star.
The second baseman signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants last offseason. The Giants dealt him to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline.
Between the Giants and Phillies, Arraez slashed .310/.345/.419 with six home runs, 33 doubles, seven triples and 64 RBI over 151 games. He posted 2.9 bWAR this year.
Unfortunately, Arraez didn’t play in the NL Wild Card round with Philadelphia due to left ankle sprain.
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
BREAKING: New York Yankees Sign 4-Time All-Star Luis Arraez