The New York Yankees have finally made a big free-agent signing this offseason.

The Yankees have signed four-time All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez to a three-year, $45 million deal, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

New York Yankees Sign Second Baseman Luis Arraez to Three-Year Deal

“BREAKING: Luis Arraez has agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Yankees, per source,” Feinsand wrote on X.

Arraez, 29, will essentially replace second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who recently signed a contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I’m told that the plan is for Luis Arraez to start at 2B for the #Yankees. He improved there this past season in terms of OAA and FRV,” the New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X. “Fans, how are y’all feeling about this one?”

Looking at New York Yankees’ New 2B Luis Arraez

Arraez is arguably the best contact hitter in baseball. He is a three-time batting champion, two-time Silver Slugger and four-time All-Star.

The second baseman signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants last offseason. The Giants dealt him to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline.

Between the Giants and Phillies, Arraez slashed .310/.345/.419 with six home runs, 33 doubles, seven triples and 64 RBI over 151 games. He posted 2.9 bWAR this year.

Unfortunately, Arraez didn’t play in the NL Wild Card round with Philadelphia due to left ankle sprain.

More to come.