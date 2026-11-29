The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.

They are coming off a year where they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS (in three games).

Beloved New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Jorge Posada was on the team the last time they made the World Series.

This week, the Yankees legend made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Hoy cumple este guapo, que orgulloso estoy de ti. Te quiero tanto!!! Today’s my boys birthday. I’m so proud of you!! I love you so much!!! #happyday #27 #❤️”

There were over 1,750 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

@almaproduces: “🙌happy birthday Jorge, lots of love”

@lynnhillergold: “I remember him walking out onto the field w/Daddy at the ASG!!! HBD Joselito!!!”

@jvelez1st: “Happy Birthday Jorge Luis Posada , From Jorge Luis Vélez”

@ggeierlovinglife: “I actually thought this was a throwback picture of you during your teen years.”

Looking At Posada

Posada was picked in the 24th round of the 1990 MLB Draft.

He played all 17 years of his career in the Bronx.

The Yankees legend retired after the 2011 season.

Posada made five All-Star Games and won four World Series titles over his career.