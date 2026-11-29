The New York Yankees have signed 29-year-old Luis Arráez after missing out on a handful of opportunities this weekend.

Following the announcement, social media exploded with reactions from fans and analysts.

MLB World Reacts to Yankees’ Luis Arráez Signing

Here’s what some people are saying on X, formerly Twitter:

@GarysheffieldJr: “This Arraez move means Luis Garcia Jr very well could be on the move for a third baseman or a player the Yankees feel can play the position everyday.”

@MaxMannis: “The Yankees signing Luis Arraez really feels like the front office saying “fine, we’ll try it your way” to the fanbase. His whole offensive approach is the polar opposite of the three true outcome guys they typically target. Reminds me of when they didn’t want to keep DJ LeMahieu after 2020 but the whole fanbase was ready to burn the stadium down if they didn’t. Hopefully this decision ages better.”

@BNightengale: “This will be Luis Arraez’s first multi-year contract after winning three batting titles. Finally, he is being rewarded for being the game’s premier contact hitter. He’ll fit in perfectly in the Yankees’ lineup.”

@GaryHPhillips: “I’m told that the plan is for Luis Arraez to start at 2B for the #Yankees. He improved there this past season in terms of OAA and FRV.”

@BrendanKutyNJ: “Luis Arraez is an interesting player for the Yankees, but this may be the most interesting part of his game. He turned himself into a very strong defender last year after years of being maybeeee so-so.”

@JLas43_: “Is Luis Arraez a huge difference-maker in the grand scheme of things? Probably not. Is he the big-ticket add to get the Yankees over the hump? Probably not. But does he add a different dimension to the offense that’s needed and fill a big need? Yes. And that’s why we’re happy.”

@JonAlba: “I have been a huge critic of Luis Arraez over the years due to his relatively one-dimensional approach, but his dimension is the dimension the Yankees badly need.”

Taking Stock of Arráez’s Journey Through the Major Leagues

Arráez has logged eight years of major league experience, but he has spent quite a bit of time around the block.

His latest stint was spent with the Philadelphia Phillies after the San Francisco Giants traded him in August alongside Caleb Kilian.

In return, the Giants received minor leaguers Marty Gair and Ramon Marquez.

By the end of his 2026 campaign, Arráez was hitting .310/.345/.419 with a .764 OPS and six homers through 151 games.

He recorded 33 doubles, seven triples and 64 RBIs.

Acquiring Arráez was certainly a step in the right direction, but the work is far from over.

This article will be updated.