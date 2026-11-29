The New York Yankees had another season where they were among the most talented teams in the MLB.

That said, they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS (in three games).

Their most recent games was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

Yankees Star Quietly Playing For New Team

Earlier this month, news came out that Luis Garcia Jr. would be playing for a team in the Dominican Professional Baseball League over the offseason.

MLB.com wrote (on November 24): “1B Luis García Jr. assigned to Gigantes del Cibao.”

Garcia Jr. had been acquired by the Yankees in a trade (via the Washington Nationals) in August.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Washington Nationals traded 1B Luis García Jr. to New York Yankees for RHP Ben Grable, RHP Yovanny Cruz, RHP Jack Cebert and RHP Jake Bird.”

Playing in the Dominican Professional Baseball League gives him a chance to stay sharp over the offseason.

@NYYWorldwide wrote (on November 28): “Luis Garcia Jr. is playing 2B today for the Gigantes del Cibao (LIDOM) and hit a HR in his first PA.”

Looking At Garcia Jr.