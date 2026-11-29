NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates after getting his first hit as a New York Yankee during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees had another season where they were among the most talented teams in the MLB.
That said, they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS (in three games).
Their most recent games was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.
Yankees Star Quietly Playing For New Team
Earlier this month, news came out that Luis Garcia Jr. would be playing for a team in the Dominican Professional Baseball League over the offseason.
MLB.com wrote (on November 24): “1B Luis García Jr. assigned to Gigantes del Cibao.”
Garcia Jr. had been acquired by the Yankees in a trade (via the Washington Nationals) in August.
MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Washington Nationals traded 1B Luis García Jr. to New York Yankees for RHP Ben Grable, RHP Yovanny Cruz, RHP Jack Cebert and RHP Jake Bird.”
Playing in the Dominican Professional Baseball League gives him a chance to stay sharp over the offseason.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees had another season where they were among the most talented teams in the MLB.That said, they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS (in three games).Their most recent games was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.Yankees Star Quietly Playing For New […]
New York Yankees Star Quietly Playing For New Team