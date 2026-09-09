New York Yankees Make Aaron Judge Decision After Early Exit vs. Rockies

The New York Yankees continue their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, September 9.

Aaron Judge returned to the lineup for the first time in 99 days yesterday, but was pulled in the seventh inning and replaced by Heliot Ramos.

The Yankees make their final decision on Judge ahead of their 7:05 P.M. EST start time on Wednesday.

Aaron Judge is Back in the Lineup Despite Early Exit Against Colorado Rockies

The New York Yankees announced their starting lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Captain Aaron Judge, is back in the lineup after concerns from fans following an early exit in his first game back.

Aaron Judge is back in the lineup. No Jazz Chisholm Jr. #Yankees https://t.co/VDD9Cae4Hv — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) September 9, 2026

“Aaron Judge is back in the lineup,” Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips wrote on X. “No Jazz Chisholm Jr.”

Judge felt physically fine despite his removal from Tuesday night’s game. However, he was not happy that he only played half a game.

“I feel great, I played half a game,” Judge said last night. “I get paid to do this, so I gotta go do it. That’s the end of it. I get paid to go out there and give my best to the New York Yankees and these fans.”

The Yankees captain went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first appearance since May 31.

New York Yankees Lineup vs. Colorado Rockies

While Aaron Judge is back in the lineup for the second straight game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has the night off.

Here’s the rest of the Yankees lineup on Wednesday, September 9.

Yankees lineup:

Pitcher: RHP Will Warren

Rockies lineup:

Pitcher: RHP Tomoyuki Sugano