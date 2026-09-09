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New York Yankees Make Aaron Judge Decision After Early Exit vs. Rockies

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New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge is back in the lineup against the Colorado Rockies despite early exit.
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The New York Yankees continue their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, September 9.

Aaron Judge returned to the lineup for the first time in 99 days yesterday, but was pulled in the seventh inning and replaced by Heliot Ramos.

The Yankees make their final decision on Judge ahead of their 7:05 P.M. EST start time on Wednesday.

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge is back in the lineup against the Colorado Rockies despite early exit.
Getty

Aaron Judge is Back in the Lineup Despite Early Exit Against Colorado Rockies

The New York Yankees announced their starting lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Captain Aaron Judge, is back in the lineup after concerns from fans following an early exit in his first game back.

“Aaron Judge is back in the lineup,” Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips wrote on X. “No Jazz Chisholm Jr.”

Judge felt physically fine despite his removal from Tuesday night’s game. However, he was not happy that he only played half a game.

“I feel great, I played half a game,” Judge said last night. “I get paid to do this, so I gotta go do it. That’s the end of it. I get paid to go out there and give my best to the New York Yankees and these fans.”

The Yankees captain went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first appearance since May 31.

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is back in the lineup for the second straight game following his injury.
Getty

New York Yankees Lineup vs. Colorado Rockies

While Aaron Judge is back in the lineup for the second straight game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has the night off.

Here’s the rest of the Yankees lineup on Wednesday, September 9.

Yankees lineup:

  1. Ben Rice (L) DH
  2. Cody Bellinger (L) LF
  3. Aaron Judge (R) RF
  4. Luis García Jr. (L) 1B
  5. Spencer Jones (L) CF
  6. George Lombard Jr. (R) SS
  7. Ryan McMahon (L) 3B
  8. Austin Wells (L) C
  9. José Caballero (R) 2B

Pitcher: RHP Will Warren

Rockies lineup:

  1. Jake McCarthy (L) CF
  2. Cole Carrigg (S) SS
  3. TJ Rumfield (L) 1B
  4. Hunter Goodman (R) DH
  5. Mickey Moniak (L) RF
  6. Kyle Karros (R) 3B
  7. Brett Sullivan (L) C
  8. Connor Norby (R) 2B
  9. Zac Veen (L) LF

Pitcher: RHP Tomoyuki Sugano

McKenna Van Gundy McKenna Van Gundy is a sports journalist covering the NFL for Heavy.com. She spent two years as a sports contributor for her University's newspaper, covering games and writing feature stories on players and coaches. She currently works for the NFL as a digital programming associate and lives in the greater Los Angeles area. More about McKenna Van Gundy

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New York Yankees Make Aaron Judge Decision After Early Exit vs. Rockies

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