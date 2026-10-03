Yankees Announce Pitching Decision, Full Roster Before ALDS vs Rays

The New York Yankees swapped left-hander Ryan Weathers in for Amed Rosario on their American League Division Series roster, announced Saturday morning. Aaron Judge stays off the list and Giancarlo Stanton remains, though he did not receive a single plate appearance in the AL wild-card series.

Tampa Bay is favored in Game 1 tonight at Tropicana Field, and New York opens with Judge still on the injured list, according to The Associated Press.

Weathers is the only newcomer. The other 25 names all appeared on the Wild Card roster released Sept. 29, when Rosario filled the extra right-handed bench spot. The Yankees now carry 11 pitchers for the five-game series, as opposed to 10 in the best-of-three wild-card round.

Weathers sat out the Boston series with a forearm issue, and he was expected back if New York advanced, according to Sports Illustrated.

NEW YORK YANKEES — 26-MAN ALDS ROSTER 2026 MLB ALDS

Yankees’ Ryan Weathers Joins Playoff Roster

Weathers, 26, was born Dec. 17, 1999, in Loretto, Tennessee, and is the son of former major-league pitcher David Weathers. He debuted with San Diego in 2020, pitched for Miami from 2023 to 2025, and arrived in a Jan. 13 trade with the Marlins.

He is 5-8 with a 3.60 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 25 starts this season, according to ESPN. His career mark stands at 17-31 with a 4.50 ERA over 95 games.

Stanton had not played since April 24, and Trent Grisham was sidelined with a hamstring strain from early September. Both were activated for the Wild Card Series and remain, according to Pinstripe Alley.

Judge played 66 games, missing May 31 through Sept. 8 with a fractured rib before a strained right calf sent him back to the injured list around Sept. 16. He finished at .241 with 18 home runs.

Without Judge, the lineup leans on Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger and Luis García Jr. Bellinger hit .287 with a .494 slugging percentage in September, and Stanton owns 18 career postseason home runs.

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt, activated Sept. 16 after Tommy John surgery, and reliever Tim Hill are also off both postseason rosters.

New York Yankees’ ALDS Chances vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay finished 98-64 and went 55-26 at home. New York went 93-68, hit 223 home runs, second in the majors, and won 47 road games.

The Rays won the season series 7-6. Over their final 10 games, New York went 6-4 and Tampa Bay went 5-5, according to the AP.

Gerrit Cole (10-9, 3.61 ERA) faces Drew Rasmussen (16-5, 2.67 ERA) at 6:30 p.m. EDT on TBS, according to a FanDuel ALDS Game 1 preview. The Rays own a 56.4% chance of victory, according to numberFire, cited in that preview. Sports Illustrated listed the Rays at -136.

Cam Schlittler threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts in the wild-card opener, and Ben Rice drove in six runs in a 9-0 win. Aaron Boone has Schlittler lined up for Game 2 Monday, and Game 5 if needed.

Boone has led New York past the ALDS in 2019, 2022 and 2024, but stalled at the Division Series level in 2018, 2020 and 2025, according to MLB.com. The 2020 loss came against the Rays, 3-2.

Only the 2024 club won the pennant in Boone’s tenure. That team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, 4-1. Boone stands 27-27 in the postseason.

Game 3 shifts to Yankee Stadium Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT, with Game 4, if needed, also in the Bronx. A deciding Game 5 would come back to Tropicana Field.