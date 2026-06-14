Phillies’ Don Mattingly Addresses Next Steps for Struggling Trea Turner

The Philadelphia Phillies wrapped up a woeful series against the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend.

Two of the three games resulted in unsightly shutouts.

The Brewers clinched a 2-1 victory over the Phillies, defending their territory at American Family Field.

Adding to the frustrations was another lackluster performance by shortstop Trea Turner.

Phillies’ Don Mattingly Comments on Turner’s Performance

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, interim manager Don Mattingly spoke to the media and weighed in on Turner, pointing to potentially sitting him.

“Trea’s just not having success right now,” he explained. “When you’re not having success, it never looks good. I know Trea’s struggling to get it going and all that, but we’ll look at it day to day, where he’s at, and over the next probably let’s say two weeks to three.”

Mattingly added, “We’re going to try to start getting a mixture of guys getting off their feet a little bit. And Trea [could] possibly be one of those guys, too. Just like everybody else.”

During his 2025 campaign, he slashed .304/.355/.457 with a .812 OPS and 15 home runs through 141 games.

So far this season, he is slashing .219/.269/.330 with an underwhelming .599 OPS and seven homers through 70 games.

During his series against Milwaukee, he went 1-13 and faced six frustrating strikeouts.

Turner has already been dropped from the leadoff slot, but he has to see a turning point in his performance. A more drastic approach may be needed at this point in the season.

Primarily led by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, the organization’s offense would benefit significantly from a boost in Turner’s overall production.

This has undoubtedly been the most brutal season out of his 12 years playing in the Major Leagues.

Before landing in Philadelphia in December 2022 as a free agent, Turner spent several years playing around the block. He previously played for the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Phillies Need Turner To Make a Comeback

While Philadelphia is managing to hold itself up in the National League East standings, it could be much closer to the Atlanta Braves if Turner were playing at his highest potential.

At the time of this writing, the Phillies are 38-33 overall, well behind the Braves at 46-25 overall.

If Mattingly opts to sit the 32-year-old shortstop, it could offer him much-needed time to regroup.

With their clash against the Brewers having wrapped up, Philadelphia will host the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park for another trio of games.

The first of the set is scheduled for Monday, June 15, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Marlins are currently 36-36 overall in the NL East, trailing the Nationals (37-35), who are just barely below the Phillies.

Miami recently defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road, with a series score of 2-1.

Considering it’s only mid-June, there’s still ample opportunity for Philadelphia to surge ahead in its division.

However, doing so will require key players to step up and start heating their bats. This would include Turner, who is capable of far more than he’s producing right now.

The clock is ticking, and frustrations are only growing more intense from here.