Pirates Leak What First Move In MLB Free Agency May Be

The Pittsburgh Pirates have yet to give fans much reason to get excited about their work this offseason. However, General Manager Ben Cherington has offered a clue about where the team could turn as it begins addressing a roster that needs more help.

Pittsburgh faces several decisions, and fans understandably want to know how the front office plans to improve its lineup. Bringing back Brandon Lowe remains a major question, while the team’s willingness to spend will draw scrutiny throughout the winter.

But Cherington’s latest comments suggest another area has caught his attention. Before the Pirates make their first major league free agent signing, their general manager has identified something he would like to have more of.

Pirates’ Ben Cherington Points Toward Left-Handed Pitching

Cherington recently explained to insider Jason Mackey why adding left-handed pitching appeals to Pittsburgh, pointing to both the team’s home ballpark and the hitters its pitching staff must navigate.

“We see the advantage of having left-handed pitching at PNC Park,” Cherington said. “We see how many left-handed hitters are in the game today. We want to put ourselves in a position to combat that as well as we possibly can.”

That does not guarantee a left-hander will become the Pirates’ first signing. Cherington did not identify a player, specify a contract range or say whether he was discussing a starter or reliever. Nevertheless, his explanation gives fans a direction to watch as the market develops.

PNC Park provides a compelling reason to consider that approach. Its spacious left field can benefit pitchers facing right-handed hitters, while the shorter right-field porch presents a different challenge against left-handed bats. Finding pitchers who can limit those matchups could help Pittsburgh make better use of its home surroundings.

The Pirates also have a bullpen question following Gregory Soto’s expected departure in free agency. Replacing a veteran left-handed option would give the coaching staff more flexibility when opposing lineups stack hitters from that side.

A left-handed starter could offer another way to address Cherington’s concern. However, the distinction matters. Adding rotation depth and signing someone capable of handling important late innings would solve different problems.

Pittsburgh needs to determine which addition would provide the greatest benefit, then make an offer strong enough to secure that player.

Pittsburgh Has To Back Up Its Offseason Talk

For fans, the concern is whether this becomes another search centered primarily on affordability. Recognizing a need means little if the Pirates ultimately settle for an inexpensive gamble and ask the coaching staff to make it work.

There is nothing wrong with targeting left-handed pitching. The problem would come if Pittsburgh treats that addition as sufficient progress while leaving other weaknesses unresolved.

Cherington’s comments provide a sensible baseball explanation for a potential move. They do not answer how aggressively the Pirates intend to pursue it.

Until an agreement arrives, fans are left with another stated preference and no major league free agent signing. A left-hander could change that soon, but the quality of the addition will matter far more than which hand he throws with.