Pirates Trade Pitch Lands Them 41-HR, 88-RBI All-Star

The Pittsburgh Pirates have an opportunity to make their lineup considerably more dangerous this offseason. However, doing so could require revisiting a pursuit that went nowhere during the summer. A potential trade target would address a position that has frustrated the team for years, while giving the batting order another hitter opposing pitchers would have to fear.

Pittsburgh cannot assume its current catching options will eventually provide everything the team needs. Developing young players requires patience, but another offseason built around hoping for better results would be difficult to sell.

Now, a familiar name could give the front office a chance to take a different approach.

Pirates Urged To Revisit Hunter Goodman Trade

Dominic Campbell of Sports Illustrated identified Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman as someone Pittsburgh should pursue this winter.

“The Pittsburgh Pirates have struggled to find the catcher who will rely on for the next few seasons, but they could add that player this offseason,” Campbell wrote.

After the Pirates’ recent dilemma at the position was brought up, Goodman was connected to Pittsburgh immediately.

“Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman was among the best at his position this year, and he is someone the Pirates showed interest in at the deadline, but he didn’t move.”

Goodman finished the season with 41 home runs and 88 RBIs. That production would make him an attractive addition regardless of his position. Getting it from a catcher makes the possibility even more appealing.

The Pirates would be acquiring someone capable of changing a game with one swing. His presence could also take pressure off other hitters who would benefit from having another established threat around them.

Pittsburgh’s previous interest gives this suggestion some substance. The front office has already considered Goodman as a possible fit, even though those discussions did not produce a deal.

Campbell pointed to a development that could make another attempt from the Pirates worthwhile.

“Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Rockies could move Goodman this offseason, which would make him one of the top trade targets in baseball,” Campbell wrote. “The Pirates could finally reach the postseason in 2027, and adding a player like Goodman would be a huge step towards them achieving that goal.”

That remains a trade suggestion. There is no agreement sending Goodman to Pittsburgh, and the quoted comments do not establish that negotiations are underway.

Pittsburgh Must Decide How Aggressive It Wants To Be

The difficult part would be convincing Colorado to part with a productive catcher. Pittsburgh must offer Colorado more than interest to complete a deal.

A player coming off a 41-homer season would understandably require a substantial return. The Pirates would have to weigh that cost against the risk of entering another season without a dependable answer behind the plate.

For a team with a history of limiting spending, the trade market offers another route toward adding impact talent. However, that route requires sacrificing players who could help later.

Goodman would represent a commitment to improving now. Pittsburgh should explore what that commitment would actually cost before deciding its current options are enough.

The opportunity deserves more than a phone call followed by another offseason of waiting.