Padres’ Michael King Says Goodbye While Mets Take Notice

The San Diego Padres and Michael King are parting ways, at least for now.

The news emerged Thursday morning, not long after the World Series ended and MLB officially reached its offseason, that King is opting out of his contract.

It could lead to a big free agency pursuit of one of the top pitchers available, someone who has already been linked to the New York Mets.

Michael King Makes Decision

This starts with King’s decision to opt-out of his current contract.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the news on Thursday morning:

Padres star RHP Michael King declined his player option today and will be a free agent. Will be one of the most coveted players on market. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 29, 2026

King had $58 million remaining on two years of his contract — $28 million for 2027 and $30 million for 2028.

His contract had a clause that allowed him to opt-out and become a free agent after the 2026 season if he so chose, and that’s what King decided to do.

The suggestion by this move is that King firmly believes he can beat that $58 million in total value on the open market — and maybe that he even thinks he can outdo the $29 million in annual average value.

King is coming off a strong season in which he had a 3.21 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 185 innings for the Padres.

The former Yankees pitcher may end up back in New York, but not the Bronx.

Mets Linked to Michael King

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently listed the two teams he believes to be the best fits for King in free agency: the Padres and the Mets.

Nothing is stopping San Diego from re-engaging with King to give him a new contract. There’d be worse things for King to do than stick with the familiar.

But the Mets, coming off a nightmare season, could choose to throw more money at their problems. Especially if they miss Tarik Skubal, the Mets could really use a guy like King.

“I expect King to opt out of the two remaining player-option years on his contract so he can receive a $5 million buyout and then look to secure a long-term contract,” Bowden wrote correctly. “King had a terrific year with the Padres, posting a 3.21 ERA in 185 innings over 32 starts. He’s from the East Coast but has really enjoyed his time with the Padres, considers San Diego his second home and has sincere interest in staying. San Diego desperately needs to re-sign him, as he’s clearly the ace of their staff.”

The Padres and Mets will both enter next season hoping to contend in the National League, so if one beats out the other for King, that’ll be a notable outcome.