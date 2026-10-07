Why Mason Miller Can’t Pitch Tonight for Padres in NLDS Game 3

The timing certainly isn’t ideal for the San Diego Padres.

Their season could be on the line Tuesday night in NLDS Game 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, who already hold a 2-0 series lead.

The series moved to San Diego, which is a help, but the Padres don’t have their full complement of weapons.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Padres learned their superstar closer Mason Miller wouldn’t be available.

Why Can’t Mason Miller Pitch Tonight?

Mason Miller is unavailable to pitch on Tuesday night because he was placed on the paternity list.

The Padres only made the announcement shortly before the first pitch of Game 3.

The paternity list placement comes with a minimum absence of one day, so Miller could be back for Game 4 on Wednesday — but he can miss up to three days.

The Padres activated Wandy Peralta in Miller’s place.

Miller is as good as they come out of the bullpen in this era. He had a 1.67 ERA in 70.0 innings during the regular season with 129 strikeouts.

Unfortunately for the Padres, Miller did blow a save opportunity in Game 2 as Jackson Chourio delivered the walk-off, two-run single for the Padres.

There were also concerns after Game 2 that Miller may have been tipping his pitches in a way Milwaukee was able to identify.

Still, a Miller absence is one of the last things the Padres can afford to have.

Who is Mason Miller’s Wife?

Mason Miller is married to his wife Jordan Miller.

The pair met at Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania, where Mason played baseball. It was an unlikely birthplace of a major league superstar, but Miller made it happen.

He and his wife were married in October 2023.

The child that Miller went onto the paternity list for would be their first child.

The Padres actually just got Walker Buehler back from the paternity list, so it’s been a busy October for the team they also call the Friars — in some ways, the team that could be called the “Fathers.”