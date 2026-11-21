The San Francisco Giants are looking to improve upon a disappointing 65-97 season in 2026.

The San Francisco Giants made a pair of significant roster moves on Friday as the front office looks to turn the page on a brutal year.

They signed former All-Star closer Camilo Doval to a 1-year, $6.1 million contract to bolster their bullpen.

San Francisco Giants Trade Utility Infielder to Tampa Bay Rays

In addition to signing Doval, the Giants announced they traded infielder Christian Koss to the Rays for right-handed pitcher Cole Stokes.

“The #SFGiants and the Rays completed a trade today with RHP Cole Stokes joining the Giants organization in exchange for IF Christian Koss,” the team wrote.

Stokes was the Rays’ 12th-round selection in the 2026 MLB Draft.

The trade comes three days after the Giants designated Koss for assignment. San Francisco added pitchers Henry LaLane, Marty Gair and Josh Bostick to the 40-man roster.

Reactions to Giants Trading Christian Koss

Giants media and fans took to social media to share their reactions after the Giants traded Koss.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area: “The Giants traded Christian Koss (recently DFA’d) to the Rays for right-handed prospect Cole Stokes, a 12th-round pick this summer. It continues their trend of trying to add pitching depth with every move. He’s the second 2026 draft pick they’ve acquired this month.”

One fan wrote: “Koss got a fan out of me. I hope he gets the chance to do big things out there.”

Another person commented: “We’ve made trades with the Brewers and Rays. What do they know?”

One more wrote: “Christian Koss is going to torture the Red Sox. I just know it.”

Christian Koss’ Career With the Giants

Koss played in 144 games across his two-year career with the Giants. The utility infielder posted a slash line of .239/.281/.334 for an OPS of .615.

The 28-year-old was better known for his contact-hitting rather than his power. He recorded 7 home runs and 35 RBIs in 377 career at-bats.

The Giants used Koss throughout the infield during his tenure in San Francisco. He logged 51 games at second base, 48 at shortstop, and 33 at third base.