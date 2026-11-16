The Seattle Mariners were one of the larger disappointments from the 2026 MLB season, following the team missing the playoffs completely.

After entering the season as one of the favorites to win the World Series, Seattle underperformed all year long, with multiple parts of the team being inconsistent. The offense for the Mariners was a real problem, and it completely held the organization back.

But the pitching also struggled at times, with the bullpen being a problem as the season went on as well. So, entering the offseason, the Mariners will have to find a way to address some of the issues from the last season, giving this team more to work with.

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has never been shy about making big moves, and this offseason should be no different. If anything, Dipoto may need to be very aggressive to get this organization back to being a World Series contender.

Mariners Linked With All-Star

As Seattle looks around the league for help this offseason, one name that has been linked with them is left-hander Adrian Morejon of the San Diego Padres. Morejon will be a free agent this offseason, and he could be just what the Mariners need going forward.

MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted that the Mariners would sign Morejon, giving them a legitimate bullpen piece. The contract projection that came in was at five years, worth $90 for the lefty star.

“Given their prior reluctance to go hard after free agents under Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners might actually be a long-shot pick for Morejon. However, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times has reported that A) the Mariners are indeed interested and B) that their 2027 payroll is going to be in the $175-180 million range, which equates to at least $30 million in flexibility for new salaries.

“Dipoto has otherwise been open about wanting leverage relievers, and going in that direction might be his best hope of a free agent splash. As much as he also needs bats, T-Mobile Park might as well have a “Keep Out” sign hanging on it,” Rymer wrote.

Morejon was special for the Padres this past season, and he is seen as one of the better arms on the open market. For the year, the left-hander posted a 2.83 ERA over 76 appearances, throwing 86.0 innings and striking out 107 batters over the course of the season.

Should Seattle Make This Move?

While the contract would be a risk due to the years, adding someone like Morejon could be a strong move for this team. Morejon is a shutdown relief pitcher who could help the Seattle bullpen completely thrive next season.

Relief pitchers can be fickle from year to year; the left-hander has been consistent of late. Morejon has posted an ERA over 3.00 for three straight seasons, appearing in at least 60 games each year.

The left-hander has been one of the better bullpen pieces over the last few seasons, and Seattle needs someone like this as they try to get back to contending. The Mariners have to beef up the bullpen this offseason; otherwise, next season could be more of the same for this team.