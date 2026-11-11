Mariners Make Major Randy Arozarena Decision Ahead of Free Agency

The Seattle Mariners appear prepared to move on from one of their biggest stars despite his impressive 2026 campaign.

All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena is approaching free agency after enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, but Seattle reportedly has no plans to pursue a long-term contract with the 31-year-old.

The news comes shortly after the Mariners extended Arozarena a qualifying offer for the 2027 season, creating the possibility of receiving draft-pick compensation if he signs elsewhere.

While Arozarena hasn’t officially ruled out returning, the latest reporting suggests his time in Seattle could be coming to an end.

Meanwhile, the Mariners have already expressed interest in another established free-agent outfielder.

Mariners Reportedly Plan to Move on From Randy Arozarena

According to Adam Jude and Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Seattle doesn’t intend to pursue a long-term agreement with Arozarena this offseason.

The reporters also indicated that the veteran outfielder could command a contract worth approximately $100 million in free agency following his outstanding 2026 season.

Arozarena made a compelling case for a lucrative deal this year.

The former Tampa Bay Rays standout appeared in 154 games for Seattle, batting .281 with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs and 26 stolen bases.

He also posted an impressive .865 OPS, providing consistent production in the heart of the Mariners’ lineup.

Those numbers helped Arozarena earn another All-Star selection and establish himself as one of the most attractive hitters available this winter.

However, committing roughly $100 million to an outfielder entering his age-32 season would represent a significant financial investment.

That doesn’t mean the organization has completely closed the door on bringing him back.

The Mariners extended Arozarena a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on November 2, which he has until November 17 to accept or decline.

This gives the team flexibility, as they stand to receive draft-pick compensation should Arozarena decline the offer and sign elsewhere.

He is widely expected to pursue a multi-year agreement, making his return on the one-year offer unlikely.

For now, however, he remains free to decide whether to accept Seattle’s proposal or explore the open market.

Mariners Eye Seiya Suzuki as Potential Arozarena Replacement

Interestingly, Seattle isn’t necessarily planning to avoid the market for expensive veteran outfielders altogether.

Jude and Divish also reported that the Mariners have interest in former Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki, another accomplished right-handed hitter entering free agency.

Suzuki, 32, is coming off an impressive 2026 season in which he batted .270 with 26 home runs and an .841 OPS.

The Japanese standout could provide Seattle with a similar offensive presence while potentially offering additional value defensively in right field.

The Mariners are familiar with Suzuki too.

Seattle pursued the outfielder when he first arrived from Japan ahead of the 2022 season, before he signed a five-year, $85 million agreement with Chicago.

Now, the Mariners could have another opportunity to bring Suzuki to Seattle.

Still, the two situations raise an interesting question.

If Seattle isn’t comfortable investing heavily in Arozarena, would it really be willing to make a similarly expensive commitment to an outfielder who is a year older?

Suzuki also received a qualifying offer from Chicago, meaning his acquisition could carry additional draft-pick consequences if he declines it.

Nevertheless, the reported interest suggests Seattle isn’t abandoning its search for established offensive talent.

The Mariners face an important offseason after a disappointing 2026 campaign, and replacing Arozarena’s production would be no small task.

Whether that replacement comes through Suzuki or another acquisition remains uncertain.

But if The Seattle Times’ reporting proves accurate, Seattle could soon be moving forward without one of its most productive hitters while Arozarena prepares for a significant payday elsewhere.