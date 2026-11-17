The St. Louis Cardinals likely figured Nolan Gorman would be in their lineup for years and years.

When Gorman first arrived in the majors and showed plenty of power, it seemed like St. Louis was set with a solid young member of their on-the-rise core.

Instead, Gorman has regressed since, so much so that it’s not certain he’ll be on the Cardinals’ roster in 2027.

A key MLB deadline is arriving at the end of the week that could dictate whether St. Louis even keeps Gorman going forward.

Cardinals Face Nolan Gorman Decision

The key deadline approaching is Friday, Nov. 20 — it’s the MLB non-tender deadline.

Any arbitration-eligible player has to be tendered a contract by that day, or they become a free agent. It’s essentially a low-impact way for teams to move on from players if they so choose.

CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa explained it like this: “It is the deadline for teams to offer 2027 contracts to their arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players. The player does not have to sign by Friday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline, but he must be offered a contract. If he’s not, the player is considered non-tendered and immediately becomes a free agent.”

Gorman fits the bill of a player a team might consider non-tendering.

“In 2023, Gorman slugged 27 home runs and looked like one of baseball’s top young power hitters,” Axisa writes. “In the three seasons since, he has not come close to repeating that success. The hope was that moving him to third base, his natural position, would unlock Gorman’s offense following the Nolan Arenado trade. That didn’t happen, and Gorman spent a big chunk of the summer in Triple-A, where he continued to have a hard time making contact. Now 26, Gorman has a minor-league option remaining and can go to Triple-A again in 2027, but the signs are not subtle. The Cardinals are reportedly seeking a stopgap third baseman until top prospect Jesús Báez is ready, which would likely not be the case if they had any belief in Gorman. That projected $3.4 million salary is a high price for a reclamation project ticketed for the minors.”

It certainly doesn’t sound like Gorman has a perfectly promising future in St. Louis.

Other Option

The other direction the Cardinals could try to pursue here would be a trade.

Another team could be willing to take a low-cost bet on a player who hit 27 homers in his breakout season just a few years ago. And there will probably be a player or two traded this week who otherwise would’ve been non-tendered.

But Gorman may have fallen off even too much to be a trade candidate this week. Only the next few days will really tell the story, one way or another.