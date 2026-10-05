Cardinals Named Possible Trade Fit for Mariners All-Star Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently not in the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. They finished 77-85 in 2026, which was their first year rebuilding under Chaim Bloom. However, the Cardinals likely aren’t too far away from being back to where they hope to be. Perhaps they are only a few years away at most.

One area they will likely look to upgrade in the offseason is their pitching staff. Some bullpen help would make sense, as well as possibly a starting pitcher. There are always multiple ways to go about adding to the roster. It can be done via trade or even via free agency.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report expects the Seattle Mariners to trade Logan Gilbert to the highest bidder this offseason. St. Louis was mentioned in passing as a possible fit.

“Between Emerson Hancock’s breakout, Kade Anderson’s arrival and Logan Gilbert’s projected salary of $16M in his final year of arbitration eligibility, the M’s might consider trading away the ace who was their Opening Day starter in both 2025 and 2026,” Miller wrote.