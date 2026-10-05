Cardinals Named Possible Trade Fit for Mariners All-Star Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently not in the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. They finished 77-85 in 2026, which was their first year rebuilding under Chaim Bloom. However, the Cardinals likely aren’t too far away from being back to where they hope to be. Perhaps they are only a few years away at most.
One area they will likely look to upgrade in the offseason is their pitching staff. Some bullpen help would make sense, as well as possibly a starting pitcher. There are always multiple ways to go about adding to the roster. It can be done via trade or even via free agency.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report expects the Seattle Mariners to trade Logan Gilbert to the highest bidder this offseason. St. Louis was mentioned in passing as a possible fit.
“Between Emerson Hancock’s breakout, Kade Anderson’s arrival and Logan Gilbert’s projected salary of $16M in his final year of arbitration eligibility, the M’s might consider trading away the ace who was their Opening Day starter in both 2025 and 2026,” Miller wrote.
“At any rate, this starting rotation would still be quite formidable even without Gilbert. In addition to Hancock and Anderson, Seattle has George Kirby (through 2028), Bryan Woo (through 2029) and Bryce Miller (through 2029) for another two years. Ryan Sloan is also one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, and he might be a factor by the end of 2027.
“St. Louis isn’t out of the question.”
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Gilbert put together a strong season with the Mariners in 2026, winning 12 games and posting a 3.73 ERA in 32 starts while striking out 205 batters and posting a 3.3 WAR in 186 innings pitched.
Swing-and-miss pitching is something that every team covets, and Gilbert would likely bring that to St. Louis and could even be considered an upper-rotation arm, something that the Cardinals could certainly use if they hope to get back into contention soon.
He can pitch in the postseason too and be trusted in big-game scenarios, so this potential move could help ensure that the Cardinals play some more meaningful games down the stretch in 2027.
Even with their current roster, they weren’t out of the mix until the final week of the season, so there is merit to potentially making a play for Gilbert and seeing what he can do for them. He’s also a veteran that could guide some of the team’s younger pitchers.
Does Logan Gilbert Make Sense for St. Louis Cardinals?
On the flipside, there are other things to consider. Trading for Gilbert might help in the short-term, but it would cost prospects. Chaim Bloom has repeatedly stated that the Cardinals are focusing on the long-term goals. Gilbert is a free agent after 2027 and would cost prospects.
The Cardinals have spent a long time working towards getting the farm system back to where it needs to be, and it is now among the top farm systems in Major League Baseball, so staying focused on the long-term goal is the most likely path forward.
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