Former Cardinals Starter Pitched as Reunion Candidate for 2027

“May still has a lively fastball and is relatively young compared to the market, as he won’t turn 30 until next September. You could argue that he still has a bit more to prove, and perhaps a return to St. Louis could help both parties once again.”

Dustin May Reunion Pitched for St. Louis Cardinals

May finished the regular season with a 7-9 record and a 4.70 ERA in 31 starts. For the first time in several years, he was healthy for the full season, but he wasn’t quite what the Brewers were expecting.

However, he posted solid numbers in St. Louis, going 5-7 with a 4.38 ERA in 21 starts. Because he has struggled in Milwaukee a bit, this could leave the door open for a reunion with St. Louis. May spoke highly of his time with the Cardinals and enjoyed being a veteran leader for a young starting rotation. Having that presence likely contributed to the success of St. Louis’ rotation in the first half, and bringing him back would certainly benefit a team looking to take the next step in their rebuild.

May has bounced back from several injuries and has become a dependable starter again, even though his numbers in Milwaukee weren’t quite where he wanted them to be, and as Leitch notes, he won’t be 30 years old until next September, so he is still relatively young and does have a lot of upside.

What Would a Dustin May-Cardinals Reunion Look Like?

The only question remaining would be what a contract looks like. He has a mutual option for next year, but the Brewers will likely decline it, leaving the door open for a reunion in St. Louis.

He could sign a similar deal with the Cardinals with an option for 2028, or perhaps even sign a multi-year contract with opt-outs sprinkled in between each year. Based on his performance, he could then make the decision on whether to stay or leave after each year.

We’ll see if the Cardinals decide to pursue him again.