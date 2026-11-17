The St. Louis Cardinals finished the 2026 season with a 77-85 record and missed the playoffs.

St. Louis had a tough finish to the season, as they lost eight out of their last 10 games. Due to this, it would not be surprising if St. Louis looks to make some changes to their roster during the offseason.

Now, with the offseason getting started, a former Cardinals infielder has signed a deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

Former St. Louis Cardinals Infielder Signs With Orioles

Former Cardinals infielder Jose Barrero is heading back to the Orioles, as he has signed a minor league contract with the AL East club.

“Baltimore Orioles signed free agent SS Jose Barrero to a minor league contract,” MLB.com reported.

Barrero signing with the Orioles comes a little over two weeks after he elected to become a free agent. Now, he will be a depth option for Baltimore again for the 2027 season.

Barrero appeared in two games this season with the Orioles, where he went 1-for-6 at the plate.

Barrero also had 23 home runs, 57 RBI, and a .202 batting average in 124 games with Triple-A Norfolk in 2026.

Looking Back at Barrero’s Time With the Cardinals

Barrero spent the 2025 season as a member of the Cardinals.

In 22 games with St. Louis that campaign, Barrero posted one home run, three RBI, and a .138 batting average.

Barrero also had four home runs, 13 RBI, and a .299 batting average in 23 games for Triple-A Memphis during the 2025 season.

Barrero’s time with the Cardinals ended when he elected free agency in June 2025. From there, he joined the Orioles on a minor league contract in July 2025.