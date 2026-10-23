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St. Louis Cardinals Make Major Coaching Staff Change Before World Series

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St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 6: Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on July 6, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

The World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Friday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Games 1 and 2 will be in Milwaukee before the series moves to Tropicana Field, home of the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Workout Day
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 22: World Series signage is seen during a workout day prior to game on of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Fall Classic will be broadcast on FOX.

Before the World Series, the St. Louis Cardinals reportedly made a major change to their coaching staff.

St. Louis Cardinals Part Ways With Hitting Coach Before World Series

St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day
GettyJUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Brant Brown #73 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait at Roger Dean Stadium on February 20, 2025 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Cardinals have parted ways with hitting coach Brant Brown, according to The Athletic’s Katie Woo.

St. Louis named Brown, 55, the team’s hitting coach in the 2024-25 offseason.

St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day
GettyJUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Brant Brown #73 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during the St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Cardinals are expected to keep the rest of the coaching staff for the 2027 season.

Woo wrote on X: News out of St. Louis: The Cardinals have parted ways with hitting coach Brant Brown, but expect to retain the majority of the major-league coaching staff for next season.

Looking at Brant Brown

St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day
GettyJUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Brant Brown #73 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during the St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Cardinals’ offense struggled significantly this year, ranking 29th in OPS (.692) and slugging percentage (.378).

Only the Los Angeles Angels ranked lower in both categories.

St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day
GettyJUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Brant Brown #73 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait at Roger Dean Stadium on February 20, 2025 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Brown played in the major leagues from 1996-00.

He plated for the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins, Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers organizations.

St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day
GettyJUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Brant Brown #73 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during the St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Brown first became a professional coach with the Tecas Rangers in 2007, serving as a minor-league hitting coach in the minors from through 2012.

Brown worked for the Seattle Mariners from 2013-18.

In 2018, the Los Angeles Dodgers hired Brown as an assistant hitting coach. He remained with Los Angeles through 2022.

Brown became the Miami Marlins‘ hitting coach in 2023. After one season, he rejoined the Mariners as bench coach and offensive coordinator.

However, the Mariners fired Brown on May 31, 2024. He then joined the Cardinals in the following offseason.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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