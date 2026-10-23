St. Louis Cardinals Make Major Coaching Staff Change Before World Series

The World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Friday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Games 1 and 2 will be in Milwaukee before the series moves to Tropicana Field, home of the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Fall Classic will be broadcast on FOX.

Before the World Series, the St. Louis Cardinals reportedly made a major change to their coaching staff.

St. Louis Cardinals Part Ways With Hitting Coach Before World Series

The Cardinals have parted ways with hitting coach Brant Brown, according to The Athletic’s Katie Woo.

St. Louis named Brown, 55, the team’s hitting coach in the 2024-25 offseason.

The Cardinals are expected to keep the rest of the coaching staff for the 2027 season.

Woo wrote on X: News out of St. Louis: The Cardinals have parted ways with hitting coach Brant Brown, but expect to retain the majority of the major-league coaching staff for next season.

Looking at Brant Brown

The Cardinals’ offense struggled significantly this year, ranking 29th in OPS (.692) and slugging percentage (.378).

Only the Los Angeles Angels ranked lower in both categories.

Brown played in the major leagues from 1996-00.

He plated for the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins, Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers organizations.

Brown first became a professional coach with the Tecas Rangers in 2007, serving as a minor-league hitting coach in the minors from through 2012.

Brown worked for the Seattle Mariners from 2013-18.

In 2018, the Los Angeles Dodgers hired Brown as an assistant hitting coach. He remained with Los Angeles through 2022.

Brown became the Miami Marlins‘ hitting coach in 2023. After one season, he rejoined the Mariners as bench coach and offensive coordinator.

However, the Mariners fired Brown on May 31, 2024. He then joined the Cardinals in the following offseason.