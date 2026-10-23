St. Louis Cardinals Make Major Coaching Staff Change Before World Series

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 6: Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on July 6, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
The World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Friday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Games 1 and 2 will be in Milwaukee before the series moves to Tropicana Field, home of the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The Fall Classic will be broadcast on FOX.
Before the World Series, the St. Louis Cardinals reportedly made a major change to their coaching staff.
St. Louis Cardinals Part Ways With Hitting Coach Before World Series
The Cardinals have parted ways with hitting coach Brant Brown, according to The Athletic’s Katie Woo.
St. Louis named Brown, 55, the team’s hitting coach in the 2024-25 offseason.
The Cardinals are expected to keep the rest of the coaching staff for the 2027 season.
Woo wrote on X: News out of St. Louis: The Cardinals have parted ways with hitting coach Brant Brown, but expect to retain the majority of the major-league coaching staff for next season.
In 2018, the Los Angeles Dodgers hired Brown as an assistant hitting coach. He remained with Los Angeles through 2022.
Brown became the Miami Marlins‘ hitting coach in 2023. After one season, he rejoined the Mariners as bench coach and offensive coordinator.
However, the Mariners fired Brown on May 31, 2024. He then joined the Cardinals in the following offseason.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
St. Louis Cardinals Make Major Coaching Staff Change Before World Series