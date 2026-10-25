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Did Yandy Díaz Swing? All Angles of Controversial Brewers-Rays World Series Game 2 Ending

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World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays strikes out for the final out against the Milwaukee Brewers to end the ninth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers won Game 2 of the World Series 5-4 to claim a 2-0 series lead, but not without some controversy.

With a runner on third base and two outs in the ninth inning, first base umpire James Hoye ruled that Rays designated hitter Yandy Díaz couldn’t hold his swing on a third strike.

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after striking out for the final out against the Milwaukee Brewers to end the ninth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Home plate umpire Jim Wolf originally called the pitch a ball, but Brewers catcher William Contreras appealed to Hoye.

Fans are divided over whether Díaz actually swung.

Looking at Angles of Tampa Bay Rays DH Yandy Díaz’s Swing

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after striking out for the final out against the Milwaukee Brewers to end the ninth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

At first glance, it appears Díaz didn’t swing. Take a look at the video attached to the tweet below.

Since there is no textbook definition of a swing in the rulebook, it’s completely up to the umpires to decide if a batter swings.

To some fans, it looks like Díaz swung in the video attached to the tweet above, but it isn’t a great angle.

Many consider a swing to occur when the bat crosses the front plane of home plate or the batter’s wrists roll over. However, there is no official rule.

Brewers Take 2-0 World Series Lead Over Rays

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Rays claimed a 4-0 lead with a four-run first inning, but the Brewers came back to win Game 2 of the Fall Classic.

Chandler Simpson and Junior Caminero hit RBI singles in the first inning to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead.

Liam Hicks hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Rays a 4-0 lead.

The Brewers quickly answered, as Contreras and Garrett Mitchell hit RBI singles in the bottom of the first inning to make the score 4-2.

A fielding error from Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda allowed Cooper Pratt to score in the fourth inning.

Sal Frelick tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Pratt hit an RBI single on a line drive to right field to give the Brewers a 5-4 lead.

Logan Henderson made the start for the Brewers and allowed four runs (three earned) over three innings. Milwaukee used seven pitchers total. Abner Uribe earned the win and Aaron Ashby earned the save.

Drew Rasmussen started for the Rays and allowed three earned runs over 3 2/3 innings. Tampa Bay used six pitchers in the game.

Game 3 of the World Series at Tropicana Field is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Did Yandy Díaz Swing? All Angles of Controversial Brewers-Rays World Series Game 2 Ending

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