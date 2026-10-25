Did Yandy Díaz Swing? All Angles of Controversial Brewers-Rays World Series Game 2 Ending

The Milwaukee Brewers won Game 2 of the World Series 5-4 to claim a 2-0 series lead, but not without some controversy.

With a runner on third base and two outs in the ninth inning, first base umpire James Hoye ruled that Rays designated hitter Yandy Díaz couldn’t hold his swing on a third strike.

Home plate umpire Jim Wolf originally called the pitch a ball, but Brewers catcher William Contreras appealed to Hoye.

Fans are divided over whether Díaz actually swung.

Looking at Angles of Tampa Bay Rays DH Yandy Díaz’s Swing

At first glance, it appears Díaz didn’t swing. Take a look at the video attached to the tweet below.

Since there is no textbook definition of a swing in the rulebook, it’s completely up to the umpires to decide if a batter swings.

To some fans, it looks like Díaz swung in the video attached to the tweet above, but it isn’t a great angle.

Many consider a swing to occur when the bat crosses the front plane of home plate or the batter’s wrists roll over. However, there is no official rule.

Brewers Take 2-0 World Series Lead Over Rays

The Rays claimed a 4-0 lead with a four-run first inning, but the Brewers came back to win Game 2 of the Fall Classic.

Chandler Simpson and Junior Caminero hit RBI singles in the first inning to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead.

Liam Hicks hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Rays a 4-0 lead.

The Brewers quickly answered, as Contreras and Garrett Mitchell hit RBI singles in the bottom of the first inning to make the score 4-2.

A fielding error from Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda allowed Cooper Pratt to score in the fourth inning.

Sal Frelick tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Pratt hit an RBI single on a line drive to right field to give the Brewers a 5-4 lead.

Logan Henderson made the start for the Brewers and allowed four runs (three earned) over three innings. Milwaukee used seven pitchers total. Abner Uribe earned the win and Aaron Ashby earned the save.

Drew Rasmussen started for the Rays and allowed three earned runs over 3 2/3 innings. Tampa Bay used six pitchers in the game.

Game 3 of the World Series at Tropicana Field is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.