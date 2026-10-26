Freddy Peralta's Wife, Maritza Taveras: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Freddy Peralta is currently pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays. The 30-year-old is currently married to Maritza Taveras.

As the Rays face Peralta’s former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, in the 2026 MLB World Series, here is what you need to know about Maritza.

1. Freddy and Maritza Have Two Children Together

Freddy and Maritza are the proud parents of two children, their daughter Nora, 6, and son Freddy Jr., 3.

Nora was born in September 2020, while Freddy Jr. was born in March 2023.

According to Essentially Sports, Peralta took paternity leave when his daughter Nora was born: “Her arrival was so important for Freddy that he even stepped down from playing and took paternity leave. That decision was supported by the Milwaukee Brewers’ manager, Pat Murphy, and the team.”

2. Freddy and Maritza Have Been Married For 10 Years

Freddy and Maritza have been together since at least, with no one confirming when they started dating. However, the two tied the knot in 2016.

Essentially Sports reports that the couple were surrounded by many friends and family for their special day: “Photos of the day show Freddy surrounded by his family and with Maritza smiling proudly. As far as expressing his love, Freddy has never been shy.”

“On her 22nd birthday, he had shared photos of her, calling her his “queen” and his “weakness,” and that showed fans his softer and more personal side.”

3. Maritza’s Profession Has Kept Her Out of the Spotlight

Both Maritza and Freddy are from the Dominican Republic. While Freddy is an athlete, Maritza has chosen a different path.

“While she is not a public figure like Freddy, she carved her own space in the art world. Reportedly, she worked at Arte 12, a gallery center. She nurtures her passion and creativity and also balances her hectic, high-profile life as being married to a professional athlete,” writes Essentially Sports.

As a result of being out of the public eye, she keeps her Instagram private.

4. Maritza Quietly Cheers On Freddy From the Sidelines

The Times of India details how Maritza uses her social media accounts to show support for and celebrate her husband and family.

“Although Maritza maintains a private profile on social media, her account provides insights into their life, most of which revolve around family moments and sharing monumental moments from Freddy’s career,” the outlet writes.

“Maritza pursues her artistic side and has been making her personal talents work alongside the unique challenges of being married to a professional athlete, including long road trips and frequent traveling.”

5. Maritza & Family Joined Freddy at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

#Brewers Freddy Peralta and family arriving at the All Star Game on the red carpet in Atlanta. https://t.co/9l0bNf7Z0N — Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) July 15, 2025

Freddy was named a 2025 All-Star while still a member of the Brewers. As a result, he was invited to the 2025 All-Star Game.

While there, Freddy’s wife, Martiza, and their two children joined him as guests at the event.

NFL writer Mike Clemens documented the occasion: “#Brewers Freddy Peralta and family arriving at the All-Star Game on the red carpet in Atlanta.”