Kevin Cash Reacts to Rays Blowout Loss to Brewers in Game 3

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash shared his reaction after his team’s blowout loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the World Series.

Tampa Bay lost 10-1 on Monday night at home in Game 3 of the World Series, and the team is now down big in the World Series as the Brewers have a 3-0 lead.

With that in mind, the Rays must now win the remaining four games of the series if they are going to accomplish their ultimate goal of winning the franchise’s World Series, one that seems to be slipping away.

Kevin Cash Reacts After Blowout Loss

Speaking to reporters following the Rays’ 10-1 loss in Game 3 of the World Series, Cash shared his reaction to the lopsided defeat by dropping a very direct quote.

“It’s definitely deflating. How could it not be?” Cash said.

When asked what the Rays need to do to turn the series around, Cash could only say that the team needs to take things one game at a time and grab a win in Game 4 on Tuesday night to force a Game 5.

“The only thing we can do is win tomorrow,” Cash said.

Rays Are in Big Trouble

Now that the Brewers have a 3-0 series lead, the sportsbooks do not like Tampa Bay’s chances of coming back and winning the World Series.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Milwaukee is a -5000 favorite to win the World Series, with the Rays +1500 underdogs to come back and win it.

Those odds imply that Milwaukee has about a 98% chance of winning the World Series, meaning that Tampa Bay is truly on the ropes right now as they look to keep their championship odds alive.

Although the Rays were the best team in the American League this year, the Brewers appear to be just a cut above them, and every other team in the league, for that matter, as they continue to buzzsaw their way through the playoffs.

That being said, the series is not over yet, and we play seven games for a reason. So, although the task is tall, the Rays still have a chip and a chair.