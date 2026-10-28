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Tampa Bay Rays Announce Junior Caminero Update After Early Game 4 Exit vs. Brewers

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World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Four
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 27, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays were on the brink of elimination in Game 4 of the World Series at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night, as the Milwaukee Brewers held a 3-0 series lead and a 3-2 game lead heading into the bottom of the 12th inning after Cooper Pratt’s solo home run.

But the Rays weren’t ready for their season to end quite yet.

Tampa Bay rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 12th to force a Game 5.

Unfortunately, Rays star third baseman Junior Caminero exited the game in the bottom of the 12th inning with an apparent injury.

Caminero led off the bottom half of the frame by hitting a ground ball to third baseman Joey Ortiz, who made an errant throw that allowed Caminero to reach base.

Caminero was clearly injured after the play, limping back to first. However, he stayed in the game and made it to third base on a single from Liam Hicks.

After Caminero reached third, manager Kevin Cash replaced the star with outfielder Cedric Mullins due to Caminero’s injury. Mullins then scored the tying run on an RBI single from Jonny DeLuca.

Following the game, Cash announced an update on Caminero.

Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Cash Announces Junior Caminero Update Before World Series Game 5

American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game Five
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 18: Manager Kevin Cash makes a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Caminero is expected to play in Game 5 at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

“He’ll play tomorrow on one leg; I’ll make sure of it,” Cash said Tuesday night.

World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Four
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts to a called strike during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 27, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Caminero has hit .250/.321/.396 with one home run, four doubles and five RBI over 13 games this postseason so far.

During the regular season, the third baseman slashed .276/.360/.524 with 42 home runs and 101 RBI.

Rays’ Season Still Alive

World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Four
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: Ben Williamson #15 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates with teammates after hitting an RBI Single during the twelfth inning to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 27, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After a brutal 10-1 loss in Game 3 at Tropicana Field, the Rays kept their season alive with their Game 4 win.

The Brewers won the first two games of the series at American Family Field in Milwaukee, winning 3-2 in Game 1 and 5-4 in Game 2.

World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Four
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: Chandler Simpson #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after hitting a Single during the twelfth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 27, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the World Series.

The Boston Red Sox are the only team to ever do so in a seven-game series, making the improbable comeback in the 2004 ALCS against the New York Yankees.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Tampa Bay Rays Announce Junior Caminero Update After Early Game 4 Exit vs. Brewers

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