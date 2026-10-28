Tampa Bay Rays Announce Junior Caminero Update After Early Game 4 Exit vs. Brewers

The Tampa Bay Rays were on the brink of elimination in Game 4 of the World Series at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night, as the Milwaukee Brewers held a 3-0 series lead and a 3-2 game lead heading into the bottom of the 12th inning after Cooper Pratt’s solo home run.

But the Rays weren’t ready for their season to end quite yet.

Tampa Bay rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 12th to force a Game 5.

Unfortunately, Rays star third baseman Junior Caminero exited the game in the bottom of the 12th inning with an apparent injury.

Caminero led off the bottom half of the frame by hitting a ground ball to third baseman Joey Ortiz, who made an errant throw that allowed Caminero to reach base.

Caminero was clearly injured after the play, limping back to first. However, he stayed in the game and made it to third base on a single from Liam Hicks.

After Caminero reached third, manager Kevin Cash replaced the star with outfielder Cedric Mullins due to Caminero’s injury. Mullins then scored the tying run on an RBI single from Jonny DeLuca.

Following the game, Cash announced an update on Caminero.

Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Cash Announces Junior Caminero Update Before World Series Game 5

Caminero is expected to play in Game 5 at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.