Tampa Bay Rays Sign 6-Foot-2 Pitcher Just Before Game 1 of World Series

The Tampa Bay Rays signed a pitcher just before Game 1 of the World Series.

Tampa Bay is set to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. Although the focus is on that, the team is also adding some organizational depth.

MLB teams are allowed to sign international free agents at any point, and that is what the Rays did before Game 1.

Tampa Bay Rays Sign Zair Tromp

Before Game 1 of the World Series, Tampa Bay signed an intriguing pitcher from Aruba.

Tampa Bay signed 17-year-old left-handed pitcher Zair Tromp. The news was seen on the MiLB transactions log.

According to BaseballAruba.com, the 6-foot-2 pitcher is following in his brother’s footsteps and developed in the island country.

“Tromp began playing baseball with Marlins team when he was only three years old. He was among the youngest players, but the ambition was already there,” the article read. “Zair wanted to follow the example of his older brother Zarik, who also plays baseball and continues his education at Voorhees University in South Carolina. That family connection helped give his own dream a direction from an early age.

“His path through local baseball continued with Giants Organization and Aruba Tigers organization before he played for Sluggers. Each stop became part of the foundation for the opportunities that followed. Developing his pitching in Aruba. Tromp also worked on his game through academy training on the island. The journey time at ABA with Aaron Ballesteros, followed by development with Wally Vrolijk and Antoine Kelly at Ant1 Academy.”

Tromp will join the Rays organization and continue to develop. What level he begins as is to be seen, but he could start in Rookie Ball next year or the Dominican Summer League.

Tampa Bay Turns to Martinez in Game 1 of World Series

The Rays are set to open the World Series on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tampa Bay will send veteran leader Nick Martinez to the mound, opposite Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski. The move gives Drew Rasmussen an extra day of rest.

“When Nick pitches, we win,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Excited to hand Nick the ball in Game 1, and we’ll go from there.”

Martinez, meanwhile, is eager to get the ball in Game 1 and start off the series with a win.

“It’s exciting. I think as a team, as a staff, we’re confident in whoever we call up for the mound,” Martinez said. “It fell on me, and my job is just to rack up as many outs as we can and keep us in this ballgame.”

First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET.