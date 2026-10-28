NASCAR Martinsville Weekend Schedule: Race Times, TV Channels and How to Watch

The NASCAR season is running out of road, and Martinsville Speedway is about to play a major role in deciding how the championship battle unfolds.

With just two races remaining in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the field heads to Virginia for one of the most anticipated weekends on the calendar. Martinsville’s tight corners, heavy braking zones and famously unforgiving racing have a way of turning an otherwise promising afternoon into a frustrating one.

And with championship hopes hanging in the balance, there is little room for mistakes.

The action begins Friday, Oct. 30, with Craftsman Truck Series racing, continues Saturday with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and concludes Sunday, Nov. 1, with the Cup Series Xfinity 500.

Here is the complete NASCAR Martinsville weekend schedule, including practice, qualifying, race start times and TV coverage. All times are Eastern.

NASCAR Martinsville Weekend Schedule: Friday, Oct. 30

Friday features practice and qualifying for the Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series before the trucks take center stage under the lights.

Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming 12:30 p.m. Truck Series practice FS2 1:35 p.m. Truck Series qualifying FS2 3 p.m. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice ESPN 4:05 p.m. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying ESPN 6 p.m. Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 FS1

The Black’s Tire 200 presented by Down East Heating & Air Conditioning will kick off the weekend’s racing at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.

NASCAR Martinsville Weekend Schedule: Saturday, Oct. 31

Saturday brings the first on-track action for the Cup Series, followed by the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ National Debt Relief 250.

Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming 1 p.m. Cup Series practice truTV 2:05 p.m. Cup Series qualifying truTV 4 p.m. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series National Debt Relief 250 The CW

Cup qualifying will be particularly important at Martinsville, where track position can be difficult to regain and traffic can quickly complicate a driver’s afternoon.

The National Debt Relief 250 follows at 4 p.m. ET on The CW.

NASCAR Martinsville Weekend Schedule: Sunday, Nov. 1

Sunday’s schedule is straightforward, with the Cup Series taking center stage for the Xfinity 500.

Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 NBC

The Xfinity 500 is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, with radio coverage available through the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

It is the penultimate Cup Series race of the season, making Martinsville one of the final opportunities for championship contenders to strengthen their positions before the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

How to Watch NASCAR at Martinsville This Weekend

Fans will need several different networks to catch all three national series throughout the weekend.

The Truck Series race airs Friday on FS1, Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race will be broadcast on The CW, and Sunday’s Cup Series race will air on NBC.

Cup practice and qualifying are scheduled for truTV on Saturday, while Friday’s Truck Series practice and qualifying are listed on FS2.

Radio coverage of all three races will be available through MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

With championship pressure building and Martinsville’s reputation for producing late-race surprises, this is one NASCAR weekend fans won’t want to miss.