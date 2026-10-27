NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Clash Over Yellow-Line Rule After Kyle Larson’s Controversial Talladega Victory

Kyle Larson’s dramatic victory at Talladega Superspeedway has put NASCAR’s double-yellow line rule under fresh scrutiny, with several Cup Series drivers questioning how officials interpret the regulation.

Larson edged William Byron by 0.041 seconds to win the YellaWood 500 on October 25, 2026, after making a late charge through the field. His final-lap move drew attention over whether he dipped below the yellow line while overtaking competitors.

NASCAR upheld Larson’s win, ruling he broke no rule. NASCAR’s call drew contrasting reactions, as Joey Logano backed the decision as a logical move while Ryan Blaney raised concerns about how officials enforce line violations.

Denny Hamlin also urged officials to provide clearer guidelines, leaving the debate unresolved as the Cup Series heads toward the end of the Chase.

NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Question Kyle Larson’s Yellow Line Move

With Ross Chastain’s help, Larson charged from 11th to the lead late at Talladega, beating teammate William Byron in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Larson acknowledged the move was risky but said he hadn’t watched the replay yet.

“I don’t know. I haven’t seen it, but yeah, I knew it was close, and I’d have been really pissed at myself if I did go below because we crossed the finish line first.”

He added that losing the win after celebrating would have been embarrassing.

“I’ve never done that in a Cup car, and to get it called back would have sucked.”

NASCAR’s post-race review upheld Larson’s finish, finding that his tires remained on the yellow line rather than dropping entirely below it. The decision left his victory intact, keeping him ahead of his rivals in the Chase standings.

NASCAR Drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney Split Over Controversial NASCAR Rule

Joey Logano said the finish presented a difficult call. He acknowledged that Larson appeared to move below the line but questioned whether the move gave him a decisive advantage.

“Sometimes the black and white rule isn’t so black and white in racing. I think NASCAR got the calls right.”

Joey Logano also revisited an earlier incident involving Austin Hill’s No. 33 car. He said Larson might have forced Hill below the line as both drivers tried to avoid trouble, but he did not believe Larson sought an unfair advantage.

Ryan Blaney, meanwhile, questioned NASCAR’s failure to establish a clear standard for determining when a driver’s actions go too far.

“There’s this much of your outside tire below the yellow line. Is that below or does that have to be a whole tire? I don’t know.”

Blaney also questioned how NASCAR would have responded if Hill had gone on to claim the victory.

“If the 33 would have won that race, what would they have done? He was two-thirds over it,” he said.

Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Share Their Views

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin defended Larson’s move, saying he did not think the driver went below the yellow line.

“He did not go below the yellow line.”

Hamlin questioned Hill’s car position, arguing that Larson’s move appeared to force the No. 33 below the line. He also pointed to possible line violations, noting that several cars appeared to dip below the line on the final lap.

Hamlin called the rule’s enforcement inconsistent and said he wanted NASCAR to remove the ambiguity.

“I’m tired of the ambiguity of it. Let’s just throw it away. Let’s have no-holds-barred racing. That’s what I want,” Hamlin said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the former Cup Series champion and team owner, joined the discussion after viewing photos of the dramatic finish.

“This looks fine to me,” Earnhardt Jr. wrote on social media.

NASCAR’s decision remains unchanged, and Larson’s Talladega victory stands. However, Logano, Blaney, Hamlin, and Earnhardt Jr.’s differing views have renewed questions about how officials apply the double-yellow line rule at superspeedway races. With only two races left in the Chase, the growing debate has become another major storyline shaping NASCAR’s 2026 season.