NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski to Open Up Amid Uncertain Racing Future

NASCAR fans are waiting for answers about Brad Keselowski’s future after the driver confirmed he will address key questions at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday morning.

The 2012 Cup Series champion shared a message on Tuesday thanking fans for their support as questions continue about his next move. Keselowski is set to leave RFK Racing at the end of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, ending his current role as both a driver and co-owner.

He has also confirmed he made an offer to buy the team, but the other owners rejected it. His upcoming press conference comes as teams prepare for the 2027 season and the NASCAR driver market begins to take shape.

NASCAR News: Brad Keselowski Confirms Martinsville Press Conference

Keselowski thanked fans for their interest in his future plans in a statement posted on social media on Tuesday.

“The outpouring of support and interest in my future racing plans over the past few weeks has been truly humbling. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Keselowski wrote.

He also confirmed he would address some of the questions surrounding his future at Martinsville Speedway.

“I know there are still questions, and I plan to address several of them during my press conference Saturday morning at Martinsville Speedway,” he added.

Keselowski closed his message by thanking fans for their patience and continued support.

“I sincerely appreciate everyone’s patience, encouragement and continued support. It means more than you know.”

The announcement follows weeks of questions about his next step after RFK Racing confirmed in late September that he would leave the organization at the end of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

NASCAR Future: Why Brad Keselowski Is Leaving RFK Racing

Keselowski has served as the driver of the No. 6 Ford and a co-owner of RFK Racing since the 2022 season. The team added his name after he joined the organization formerly known as Roush Fenway Racing.

The split followed differences over his future role. Team leadership wanted him to move toward competition oversight as he reduced his driving commitments. Keselowski, however, has made clear he still wants to race.

He previously said he was “nowhere near ready to be done as a driver” and still had “a lot I want to accomplish in this sport.”

Keselowski also confirmed he made an unsolicited offer to buy RFK Racing outright. He described the bid as “pretty solid and significant,” but the team’s other owners rejected it. Those owners include Roush Enterprises and Fenway Sports Group.

He has not shared the full details of the offer or explained exactly what role he wants next. His Martinsville press conference is expected to provide more information about his plans.

NASCAR Silly Season: What Could Brad Keselowski Do Next?

Keselowski has said he would “love to” race for another three to five years. He has also shown interest in roles beyond driving, including team ownership and competition leadership.

A full-time Cup Series seat with another team remains one possible route, while other opportunities could allow him to stay involved in NASCAR without racing every week. However, Keselowski has not confirmed a new team or a specific role.

His future is a major question as NASCAR teams prepare for the 2027 season. RFK Racing plans to continue as a multi-car team and is pursuing a third charter. The organization is also looking for a new head of competition following Keselowski’s departure from that role.

Keselowski has two Cup Series wins at Martinsville, making Saturday’s appearance at the Virginia track a significant moment for fans seeking answers. He has confirmed he will address several questions, but he has not said whether he will reveal a final decision about his racing future.

For now, NASCAR fans must wait for his Saturday morning press conference to learn what comes next for the former Cup Series champion.