NASCAR Announces Decision on Penalties After Crash-Filled Talladega Race

NASCAR issued no penalties from the Talladega Superspeedway race weekend, clearing the Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Truck Series fields after significant and even scary wrecks in all three races, according to NASCAR.com‘s Zach Sturniolo.

Kyle Larson won the YellaWood 500 on a last-lap charge from 11th place, beating William Byron by 0.041 seconds, and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet passed post-race inspection with no issues, according to Jayski. NASCAR still plans to examine Riley Herbst’s No. 35 at its R&D Center.

Zero-penalty weekends are common, including at superspeedways. NASCAR issued none after Charlotte on Oct. 11, when officials declined to penalize Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell for post-race contact. Mike Forde, NASCAR’s vice president of racing communications, said on the “Hauler Talk” podcast that officials held a lengthy discussion before ruling because the confrontation was quickly defused in the pits.

The same held at Bristol Motor Speedway in September after Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar traded punches following the race. “…but what we are going to encourage is passion, right?” NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell said on Kevin Harvick’s “Happy Hour” podcast, according to SPEED SPORT reports.

Kyle Larson Yellow Line Ruling Among Talladega Penalties Not Issued

Larson’s left-side tires appeared to touch the area below the double-yellow line as he passed Michael McDowell on the final lap, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. NASCAR determined he was not fully below the line, and data and replays supported the call. Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. each criticized the rule’s ambiguity and called for clearer enforcement.

Pre-race chatter that Chevrolet had told its teams to help Larson also drew scrutiny, according to Speedcafe. NASCAR data showed Chevrolet drivers including Stenhouse, William Byron and Cole Custer did not lift.

“Wild they even have to look,” Stenhouse wrote on social media.

NASCAR treated the wrecks as racing incidents. The Stage 2 wreck involving eight Chase drivers and a late crash in which Joey Logano’s car flipped onto its roof put drivers through the infield care center, and all were released.

NASCAR did issue penalties earlier in the weekend, before post-race reviews began. Ty Dillon, Stenhouse and Custer were sent to the rear for unapproved adjustments, according to Racing News.

In the O’Reilly Series, Jesse Love dropped to the rear for improper fueling, and the teams of Love, Jeb Burton and Connor Mosack failed pre-race inspection twice, which cost each team a crew member for the weekend and pit selection at Martinsville. Six trucks failed inspection twice in the Truck Series.

Zane Smith, Ryan Preece Penalties Show 2026 NASCAR Enforcement

A season-long tally of penalties across NASCAR’s three national series was not available in published summaries. The notable cases this season include fines, lost points and disqualifications.

NASCAR fined Zane Smith $50,000 for ramming Hocevar on the cool-down lap after the Oct. 18 race at Phoenix Raceway, according to NASCAR.com. Officials cited a prior warning after a Chicagoland Speedway incident.

Ryan Preece was fined $50,000 and docked 25 points after contact with Ty Gibbs at Texas Motor Speedway on May 3, according to NASCAR.com.

In the O’Reilly Series, Brandon Jones was disqualified at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 3 after inspectors found at least four lug nuts not safe and secure on his No. 20 Toyota, which removed the seven stage points he had earned, according to Motorsport.com.

The Cup Series next races at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 1.