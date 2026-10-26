WATCH: Joey Logano’s Spotter Makes Remarkable Radio Call During Talladega Flip

Joey Logano was upside down, sliding across Talladega Superspeedway with little control over where his car was headed. From high above the track, Coleman Pressley was still doing what he had done all afternoon: watching everything his driver couldn’t see.

Only now, the stakes were considerably higher.

New onboard footage from Sunday’s YellaWood 500 captures the moments after Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford overturned in the closing laps. The video is unsettling enough on its own, but the radio conversation between Logano and his spotter is what makes it especially compelling.

With Logano sliding on his roof, Pressley never raised his voice. Instead, he gave the two-time Cup Series champion the information he needed most.

Joey Logano’s Spotter Talks Him Through Terrifying Talladega Crash

“Hold it, hold it. Nothing coming right here,” Pressley told Logano as the overturned Ford continued sliding.

“There’s nothing coming, there’s nothing coming that’s gonna hit you.”

Those words carried more weight than a typical spotter call.

Logano was no longer worried about holding his line, finding a drafting partner or protecting his position. He was upside down in the middle of a superspeedway accident, unable to see everything happening around him.

Pressley, meanwhile, had a view of the approaching traffic.

Rather than filling the radio with unnecessary instructions, he immediately addressed the danger that mattered most: whether another car was about to hit Logano.

Then, as the car slowed, Pressley added one more instruction.

“Alright, talk to us once you stop.”

It was a short exchange, but it captured just how quickly a spotter’s responsibilities can change when a race goes wrong.

New Onboard Video Reveals What Happened Inside Logano’s Car

NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto shared the footage Monday, Oct. 26, highlighting Pressley’s reaction as Logano went from battling for the win to sliding upside down.

“Kudos to Joey’s spotter, Coleman Pressley, for thinking quickly to tell his driver that he wasn’t in danger of being hit by any other cars as he slid on his roof,” Taranto wrote on X.

At Talladega, spotters spend much of the afternoon managing runs, warning about approaching cars and helping drivers make decisions in a constantly shifting draft. The communication is relentless, particularly when the field is packed together.

But there is no routine way to prepare for watching your driver slide down the track on his roof.

Pressley had no way to undo the crash. What he could do was keep track of the cars around Logano and make sure his driver understood what was happening.

That’s exactly what the onboard footage captures.

While the accident itself was dramatic, the most striking part of the video might be how little Pressley’s voice changed. In a moment when Logano had almost no control over his situation, his spotter made sure he wasn’t left guessing about what was coming next.