Kyle Busch, Greg Biffle Posthumously Named Comcast Community Champions

For the first time in its history, Comcast is honoring two former NASCAR drivers posthumously. Usually, the Comcast Community Champion of the Year award goes to a single individual.

This year, however, due to the unique circumstances, the firm has opted to do something unique to honor a pair of unforgettable legacies.

Kyle Busch and Greg Biffle have been named the first-ever Comcast Community Co-Champions of the Year. The award, established in 2015, has donated over $1 million to different nonprofits.

This year, as part of the duo award, Comcast will gift a total of $120,000. The firm will distribute $60,000 each to Busch’s The Bundle of Joy Fund and to the Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund.

“Kyle and Greg represented what this award stands for, using their platforms to make a difference well beyond the sport,” said Matt Lederer, vice president of brand partnerships and engagement at Comcast. “Through their compassion, generosity and commitment to helping others, they made a lasting impact on countless lives. We are proud to name Kyle and Greg co-champions and celebrate two extraordinary legacies that will continue to inspire others.”

Daniel Dye won last year’s award.

Kyle Busch’s Legacy

Busch’s impact on NASCAR goes well beyond his accomplishments behind the wheel.

Busch and his wife, Samantha, used their own struggles with infertility to help other couples become parents. The Bundle of Joy Fund gives families financial assistance for fertility treatments, along with support during a process the Busches knew all too well.

The organization has awarded more than $2.5 million in fertility grants to nearly 200 families, helping welcome 114 babies.

That is 114 children whose families received help from an organization born out of the Busches’ own experience.

The couple also spoke openly about infertility, bringing attention to a subject that can be difficult for families to discuss. Through the fund, they found a way to help people going through the same uncertainty they experienced.

And as more families receive assistance, that part of Busch’s legacy continues to grow.

Greg Biffle’s Legacy

When Hurricane Helene left residents stranded, Biffle went to work.

The longtime NASCAR driver used his personal helicopter for 14 consecutive days to help with rescue efforts and reach people in need. Biffle had the equipment and the ability to get to places that were difficult to access, and he put both to use.

His response to the storm became one of the most meaningful chapters of his life outside of racing.

Now, the Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund is continuing the charitable work that meant so much to Greg and Cristina Biffle.

Established in partnership with Foundation For The Carolinas, the fund supports communities and causes in need while honoring the couple’s commitment to helping others.

For fans who watched Biffle race for years, his efforts following Helene showed another side of the driver they cheered for on Sundays. The fund gives them an opportunity to support that work and help carry it forward.