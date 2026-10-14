NASCAR at Phoenix: Full Weekend Schedule, Race Times and TV Channels for Oct. 16-18

NASCAR heads to the desert this weekend, and Phoenix Raceway is getting three packed days of racing.

The NASCAR Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series will all be in action from Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 18. Fans can expect practice, qualifying and three national series races, along with a pair of ARCA Menards Series West events.

Sunday’s Freeway Insurance 500 is the main attraction, with the Cup Series set to take the green flag at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. But there’s plenty happening before then, including Friday night’s Truck Series race and Saturday evening’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series showdown.

For fans planning to follow every lap, here’s the complete Phoenix NASCAR weekend schedule, including start times and broadcast information. All times are Eastern.

NASCAR Phoenix Weekend Schedule: Friday, Oct. 16

The weekend opens with the Craftsman Truck Series, which will hold practice and qualifying before racing under the lights Friday evening.

Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming 3:30 p.m. Truck Series practice FS2 4:35 p.m. Truck Series qualifying FS2 7:30 p.m. Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 Powered by POET (Truck Series) FS2, FOX One 10:30 p.m. ARCA Menards Series West practice Not listed 11:30 p.m. ARCA Menards Series West qualifying Not listed

The Truck Series race will also be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Phoenix Weekend Schedule: Saturday, Oct. 17

Saturday brings the busiest day of the weekend, with Cup Series practice and qualifying, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race and the ARCA Menards Series West finale.

Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming 2 p.m. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice ESPN 3:05 p.m. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying ESPN 4:30 p.m. Cup Series practice truTV 5:35 p.m. Cup Series qualifying truTV 7:30 p.m. Timberland PRO 200 (O’Reilly Auto Parts Series) The CW, ESPN 11 p.m. Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 (ARCA Menards Series West) FloRacing

Cup Series practice and qualifying will also be carried on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race is scheduled for radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM as well.

NASCAR Phoenix Weekend Schedule: Sunday, Oct. 18

Sunday belongs to the Cup Series, with the Freeway Insurance 500 closing out the weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming 3 p.m. Freeway Insurance 500 (Cup Series) USA Network, HBO Max

The race will also be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

What Time Is the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Phoenix?

The NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500 is scheduled to begin Sunday, Oct. 18, at 3 p.m. ET, which is noon local time in Phoenix.

USA Network will carry the television broadcast, with streaming available on HBO Max. Fans can also listen through MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

With the Cup Series season moving deeper into the Chase, Phoenix offers another critical opportunity for drivers trying to strengthen their championship position before the final stretch.

And with all three NASCAR national series competing at the same track, fans won’t have to wait until Sunday to get their racing fix.