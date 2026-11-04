Greg Biffle’s Estate at Center of Major Legal Fight Over Millions in Assets

The legal fallout from the plane crash that killed NASCAR legend Greg Biffle and six others has taken another turn, this time involving allegations over how the late driver’s estate is being managed.

The administrator of another crash victim’s estate is asking a North Carolina court to stop the sale and distribution of Biffle’s assets, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The petition raises questions about $1.6 million in real estate transactions, a yacht listed for more than $4 million and personal NASCAR memorabilia allegedly distributed to guests at a gathering.

The allegations come as Biffle’s estate faces millions of dollars in pending wrongful death claims stemming from the Dec. 18, 2025, crash.

Greg Biffle’s Estate Faces Questions Over Property Sales

Elena Smith, the administrator of the estate of Craig Wadsworth, filed the petition challenging the handling of Biffle’s assets. Wadsworth was Biffle’s longtime friend and associate and was among the seven people killed in the crash.

According to TMZ, Smith alleges that Biffle’s niece, Jordyn Biffle Carpenter, who is administering his estate, assumed control of his real estate company, NC Property LLC.

The filing claims multiple parcels of land have been sold for a combined $1.6 million since June without an accounting of where the proceeds went.

Smith also alleges that Biffle’s yacht, named “Checkered Past,” has been listed for sale in Florida for more than $4 million despite allegedly being omitted from the estate’s inventory.

The petition further claims Carpenter hosted a gathering at Biffle’s mountain ranch in August, where she allegedly distributed some of his personal memorabilia to guests.

These are allegations contained in the petition, not findings by a court.

Family Seeks to Freeze Assets Amid Wrongful Death Lawsuits

Smith is asking a judge to halt further asset sales and distributions, require a full accounting of the estate and remove Carpenter as administrator. The petition also requests the appointment of a neutral administrator.

Another allegation concerns Biffle’s will. Smith claims Carpenter concealed a document signed by Biffle months before his death that allegedly designated other individuals to oversee his estate.

The latest dispute comes amid wrongful death litigation following the crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.

Biffle was traveling aboard a private jet with his wife, Cristina, his children, Emma and Ryder, and three others: Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton and Dutton’s son, Jack. All seven died when the aircraft crashed while attempting to return to the airport.

TMZ reports that Biffle’s estate now faces at least $50 million in wrongful death claims, including a claim exceeding $10 million filed on Wadsworth’s behalf.

The estates of Dennis and Jack Dutton previously filed lawsuits seeking a combined $30 million, alleging inadequate aircraft maintenance contributed to the fatal crash. Those allegations remain part of the legal proceedings and are not established findings about the cause of the accident.

According to TMZ, a hearing on Smith’s petition to freeze the estate’s assets is scheduled for next week.

Biffle won 19 NASCAR Cup Series races and championships in both the Truck Series and what is now the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He was also widely recognized for his humanitarian work.

More than 10 months after the tragedy, the families affected by the crash continue to face difficult legal questions, now including how Biffle’s estate should be managed while their claims remain unresolved.