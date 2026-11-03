NASCAR: Kevin Harvick Blasts Carson Hocevar Over Controversial Martinsville Tactics

Carson Hocevar faced heavy criticism after repeatedly checking Austin Cindric’s brakes during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick called the move the “dirtiest of dirty tricks” after the incident damaged Cindric’s No. 2 Ford and forced him out of the race.

On the SPEED with Harvick and Buxton podcast, Harvick questioned why Hocevar repeatedly braked while Cindric followed closely behind. The incident happened just over 200 laps into the 500-lap race and quickly became one of the biggest talking points from Martinsville. Hocevar defended his actions after the race, describing the situation as part of normal short-track racing.

Kevin Harvick Calls Carson Hocevar’s Brake Checks a Dirty Tactic

Harvick did not hold back when discussing Hocevar’s actions against Cindric. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion said repeated brake checks were an extreme move, usually reserved for drivers involved in serious personal disputes.

“That’s the dirtiest of dirty tricks that you can possibly use on the racetrack,” Harvick said. “And to see it happen three, four times on the racetrack…”

Harvick also admitted he had used brake checks during his racing career but explained that drivers usually save the tactic for situations involving intense anger.

“Yeah, usually you hold that for your worst enemies,” he said. “Been there, done that with the brake check thing and usually that is leading to the last source of… hey, middle finger, I don’t care what you think, I’m gonna tear your day up.”

After reviewing the footage, Harvick said he saw little evidence of major contact from Cindric that would have justified Hocevar’s reaction.

He also pointed out that the situation did not develop into a bigger confrontation between the two drivers.

NASCAR Martinsville Incident Leaves Austin Cindric Out of the Race

The incident unfolded more than 200 laps into the Xfinity 500. Multiple camera angles, including footage from Cindric’s onboard camera, showed Hocevar braking hard while the No. 2 Ford followed behind.

SMT data later showed brake pressure spikes exceeding 1,000 pounds. Former crew chief Steve Letarte compared one incident to “driving down I-77 and stomping on the brakes.” Former driver Jamie McMurray also noted that Hocevar had applied almost the maximum brake pressure.

Cindric became frustrated over his team radio and questioned NASCAR’s response. He said drivers were “weaponizing cars” and described Hocevar’s actions as a “mental breakdown.”

The damage to Cindric’s car proved terminal, forcing him out of the race. He finished 36th, while Hocevar crossed the finish line in 21st.

Harvick also said Hocevar’s spotter appeared frustrated and urged him over the radio to move on and keep racing.

Carson Hocevar Defends His Actions as NASCAR Faces Questions

Hocevar offered a different explanation when reporters asked about the incident after the race.

“It’s just Martinsville,” he said. “Everybody’s trying hard and making moves and stuff. Sometimes you’re getting it. Sometimes you’re causing it. … I just think that’s just Martinsville and I think we were just having fun.”

The Spire Motorsports driver denied deliberately trying to end Cindric’s race.

However, NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett also questioned Hocevar’s explanation during NBC’s race coverage. Burton described the response as “ridiculous” for a professional driver.

The incident also comes after NASCAR adjusted its short-track package earlier in the season by softening front bumpers to reduce the impact of repeated contact.

As of November 3, NASCAR had not announced a formal penalty against Hocevar over the Martinsville incident. Cindric’s comments, Hocevar’s explanation and Harvick’s criticism have kept the brake-check controversy in focus as the series approaches the final race of the season.