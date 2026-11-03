Samantha Busch Makes Heartfelt Announcement to Honor Late Husband Kyle Busch

The holiday season will look very different for Samantha Busch and her family this year. But as she prepares to face her first Christmas without her husband, NASCAR legend Kyle Busch, she’s finding a way to bring some happiness to other families experiencing a similar loss.

On Instagram, Samantha announced the launch of The Widow’s Wish Project, a new initiative created in Kyle’s memory to support widows and their families during the holidays.

It’s a deeply personal undertaking, born from the grief she’s experienced since losing her husband and the kindness she’s received from people who have helped her through it.

“When I lost Kyle, my world changed in ways I never could have imagined,” Samantha wrote. “But even in the deepest heartache, God has continued to show me His love through the incredible people who have surrounded me, lifted us up, and carried me through days I never thought I could face.”

Now, she wants to offer some of that same compassion to others.

Samantha Busch Launches The Widow’s Wish Project in Kyle Busch’s Memory

The initiative will focus on eight women and 18 families, with the goal of bringing additional joy and support to households facing the holidays without a loved one.

Samantha explained that the approaching Christmas season has made her especially mindful of families dealing with grief.

“As the holidays approach, my heart is especially with the families navigating this season without someone they love,” she wrote. “I know firsthand how heavy this time of year can feel when someone who should be there is missing.”

Rather than allowing the kindness she’s received to end with her own family, Samantha hopes to extend it to people who may need it just as much.

“I have been blessed beyond words by the kindness, generosity, and love others have shown our family,” she continued. “And as I continue to navigate this journey, I feel called to take some of that love and pour it into others who may need it most.”

The project’s message is simple: “8 Women. 18 Families. A Legacy of Love.”

Samantha said she hopes to honor Kyle by bringing a little extra happiness to families this Christmas, particularly those facing a season that may feel painfully different from years past.

How to Nominate a Family for Samantha Busch’s New Initiative

Nominations for The Widow’s Wish Project are officially open, with applications available through the link in Samantha’s Instagram biography.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Nov. 9.

Samantha also encouraged followers to share her announcement so the project can reach widows across the country who could benefit from additional support this holiday season.

The announcement comes as Samantha continues navigating life after Kyle’s death, a loss that has prompted an outpouring of support throughout the NASCAR community.

Her latest effort gives that support a new purpose. The project cannot replace the people these families have lost, but it offers something meaningful during an especially difficult time: the knowledge that someone is thinking of them.

For Samantha, it’s also a way to keep Kyle’s memory at the center of something positive, even as her family faces its own first holiday season without him.