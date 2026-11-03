Brad Keselowski Was Ready to Unload on RFK Racing Before Last-Minute Deal Changed Everything

Brad Keselowski walked into Martinsville Speedway on Saturday with a lot to say about his future at RFK Racing. What NASCAR reporters actually heard, however, was apparently very different from what he had originally prepared.

And according to a new behind-the-scenes account, Keselowski even showed reporters the remarks he never delivered.

The revelation adds another fascinating wrinkle to a turbulent weekend for the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion, whose impending departure from RFK Racing had already become one of the biggest stories in the garage.

Brad Keselowski’s Martinsville Press Conference Nearly Took a Different Turn

Expectations were running high ahead of Keselowski’s Saturday morning media availability. His future with RFK Racing remained unresolved, and there was considerable anticipation that he might publicly address the disagreements that had brought his relationship with the organization to a breaking point.

During an appearance on Dirty Mo Media’s “Door Bumper Clear” podcast, NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck described just how much attention the situation had attracted.

“People thought he was gonna burn down the house in the garage that morning,” Gluck said.

The media center was packed, with reporters expecting Keselowski to deliver a potentially explosive account of what had gone wrong behind the scenes.

Then, approximately 30 minutes before he was scheduled to speak, everything changed.

RFK Racing announced that it had agreed to release Keselowski from his driving obligations, clearing the way for him to pursue opportunities with other NASCAR Cup Series organizations.

Keselowski would also move toward selling his ownership stake in the team.

Rather than publicly criticizing RFK Racing, he took a diplomatic approach, discussing the agreement and his determination to continue racing.

But that wasn’t necessarily the message he had arrived intending to deliver.

Keselowski Showed Reporters His Crossed-Out Notes

Gluck revealed that the most interesting development came after the formal press conference ended.

Reporters were still wondering what Keselowski might have said had the agreement not been reached. Then Keselowski reportedly approached the group and gave them a glimpse of his original notes.

According to Gluck, the pages contained material that had been crossed out, representing remarks Keselowski no longer planned to deliver.

“I wish I pulled out my camera,” Gluck recalled.

The moment offered a rare look at how close NASCAR may have come to hearing a very different version of Keselowski’s departure.

Importantly, Gluck did not reveal the contents of those crossed-out remarks. There is no confirmation of precisely what Keselowski intended to say or how strongly he planned to criticize the organization.

Still, the timing speaks volumes.

Keselowski had spent months negotiating his future with RFK Racing, an organization he joined as both a driver and minority owner in 2022. Those discussions ultimately reached an impasse over his continued role within the team.

At Martinsville, he made one thing unmistakably clear: He isn’t ready to retire.

Now free to explore other opportunities, Keselowski faces the challenge of securing another Cup Series ride while preparing to end his ownership involvement with RFK.

For all the attention surrounding his public comments Saturday, the remarks he never delivered have become an equally compelling part of the story.

The agreement may have settled his immediate dispute with RFK Racing, but it also left NASCAR wondering what was written on those crossed-out pages.