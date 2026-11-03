Justin Allgaier Pushes Off Retirements, Inks Multiyear Extension With JR Motorsports

Justin Allgaier isn’t going anywhere. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series veteran just announced he is staying up, refusing to hang up his helmet at season’s end.

Allgaier, the 2024 O’Reilly Series champion, mulled retirement for quite some time, going as far as announcing he purchased a house in Illinois. But the success of the 2026 campaign led the JR Motorsports racer to reconsider his plans, and now he is coming back for more.

“At the beginning of the year, I knew that it was the year I was going to retire,” Allgaier said. “But I wasn’t quite ready yet.”

Allgaier is in the midst of arguably his best season in the O’Reilly Series, scoring six victories for JR Motorsports with a career-high 19 top fives and 23 top 10s, with one race remaining.

Justin Allgaier’s Championship Hopes

Allgaier enters the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway as the championship leader. He is in prime position to score his second title with JR Motorsports, the team he’s competed with since 2016.

The veteran racer has turned up the pace in the Chase, scoring four straight top four finishes to take control of the championship battle. However, he will enter this weekend’s race with Jesse Love, Corey Day, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed all looking to play spoiler. Allgaier’s 22-point gap is solid, especially entering Homestead, as he’s dominated at intermediate tracks in 2026 and won this race in 2025.

And Allgaier’s 2026 success is certainly even more impressive, as he actually considered this to be his final year of full-time competition.

“I was retiring and now we’re making that not happen,” Allgaier said. “JRM has been on me. After I won my third race of the year, L.W. [Miller] and Joe pulled me into their office. They’re like why are you quitting? Why are you doing this? Why are you retiring?

“My wife’s been on me to not quit. I bought a house, if that gives you any consolation. I bought a house in Illinois. The neighbors are still super confused as to what’s going on. I don’t know what the future looks like.”

Allgaier’s Legacy

Allgaier will now have at least two more years to solidify his legacy. With 34 wins on his record, he is on the borderline of becoming eligible for a NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee.

Allgaier is sixth on the series’ all-time wins list. With two more years, he could jump ahead of Brad Keselowski, who has 39 wins, to be fourth on the list.

Most of all, a second championship will solidify his legacy as one of the greatest drivers in the series’ history. His name, synonymous with the series now, is one that everyone recognizes. He is considered to be the driver of his generation, the veteran face teaching younger drivers how to compete at a high level with respect for one another, and that will surely be his legacy.

Now, JR Motorsports can also plan for its future beyond Allgaier, knowing that at 42, he will likely hang up his helmet.