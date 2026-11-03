Dodge Confirms NASCAR Cup Series Return With Kaulig Racing in 2027

After months of rumors, Dodge has officially announced its return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027. The manufacturer will race with Kaulig Racing full-time in NASCAR’s premier series, the first time since 2012.

No drivers have been announced for Kaulig Racing next year. However, current Kaulig drivers A.J. Allmendinger and Ty Dillon are expected to return to the organization. The revelation of the new Dodge car will take place on Snowball Derby weekend next month.

Dodge Announces NASCAR Cup Series Return For 2027

Dodge put the rumors regarding its NASCAR Cup Series return to bed during Monday’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas, according to an article by Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. The specific Dodge brand that will be fielded has not been announced.

With the announcement of Dodge’s return, the next matter of attention is who will be the drivers that pilot the Kaulig Racing machines. In an X post by motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass, the same driver lineup is expected to return for 2027.

“No drivers announced but Allmendinger and TDillon expected to return to Kaulig in 2027. No engine manufacturer announced but expected to be ECR,” Pockrass wrote via X.