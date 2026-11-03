NASCAR Analysts Slammed Carson Hocevar Over Martinsville Incident

Former NASCAR drivers and current TV analysts Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton did not hold back in their opinion of Carson Hocevar’s Martinsville tactics.

During the second stage of Sunday’s Xfinity 500, Hocevar brake checked Team Penske driver Austin Cindric multiple times. The contact caused significant damage to the front end of Cindric’s No. 2 Ford, forcing him to retire from the race.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Spire Motorsports has suspended Hocevar for the season-finale race at Homestead due to his actions. Justin Haley will be in the fill-in driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet.

Jarrett, Burton Blast Hocevar Over Martinsville Incident

Following Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville, Hocevar was asked about the on-track incident with Cindric. The driver of the No. 77 said he “lost” himself for a moment but drew it up to just Martinsville racing.

“That’s just Martinsville. I think we were just having fun,” Hocevar said.

Jeff Burton, a 21-time Cup Series winner and soon-to-be NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, did not buy Hocevar’s explanation.

“That’s not just Martinsville. I’m sorry. It’s just ridiculous. I don’t care. That’s just ridiculous. You get mad at somebody and you can’t just say I lost myself. It’s your job not to lose yourself. You’re a professional race car driver. That’s just not an adequate answer,” Burton said.

Dale Jarrett, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and 1999 Cup champion, was not receptive to Hocevar’s reasoning, either. The three-time Daytona 500 winner denounced Hocevar’s actions, saying that is not real racing.

Jarrett added that at tracks like Talladega, drivers need allies in order to push towards the front. With the reputation Hocevar has built, Jarrett said it is no surprise why he does not have many friends on the racetrack.

“I’m not impressed with that at all. That’s not racing whatsoever. We talk about that at some point in time, whenever you find yourself in a situation such as Talladega, you need some help to work your way up through and get a chance to win and then you wonder why everybody goes the other way whenever you pull out and it’s because of things just like this. You just can’t keep doing it,” Jarrett said.

Carson Hocevar Suspended By Spire For Homestead

After Hocevar’s on-track actions at Martinsville, questions were raised on whether or not NASCAR would take action.

In this case, Spire Motorsports took it upon themselves to suspend Hocevar for the final race of the 2026 Cup Series season. Hocevar released a statement in the aftermath of his suspension, expressing embarrassment over what happened.

“This is an embarrassing day for me. I let the people down that gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to drive a Cup car. I also let down my team, sponsors and fans.”

“I crossed the line with my on-track actions and gave Jeff and Spire Motorsports no option but to put someone else in the 77 car this weekend at Homestead. I’ll be rooting for the entire organization this weekend and look forward to coming back in 2027 as a better driver, competitor and teammate.”

Hocevar recorded his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory this year at Talladega in April and made the Chase for the first time. He ranks 12th in the points standings ahead of Homestead.

However, Hocevar’s absence from the season finale will surely drop him back in the standings to end the season.