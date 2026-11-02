Two Major NASCAR Teams Reportedly Drawing Investor Interest as Charter Values Soar

Outside investment is becoming an increasingly important part of NASCAR’s business, and two prominent Cup Series organizations are now drawing attention as potential targets.

Trackhouse Racing and Richard Childress Racing are among the teams that industry executives have identified as possible investment opportunities, according to reporting from Sports Business Journal.

The interest comes as NASCAR charters continue to command substantial valuations, with industry executives expecting the next charters to change hands for somewhere between $50 million and $100 million apiece.

Neither Trackhouse nor RCR has announced a new investment deal, and being identified as a potential target does not necessarily mean either organization is actively pursuing a sale.

Still, the attention surrounding both teams reflects a larger shift in how investors view NASCAR.

Trackhouse Racing and Richard Childress Racing Attract Attention

RCR and Trackhouse have very different histories, but both are recognizable organizations in the Cup Series garage.

Trackhouse, led by founder Justin Marks, has built its identity around an ambitious approach to NASCAR ownership, expanding its presence in the sport while attracting attention well beyond traditional racing circles.

RCR, meanwhile, remains one of NASCAR’s most established organizations. Founded by Richard Childress, the team has decades of history in the Cup Series and a name closely associated with some of the sport’s biggest accomplishments.

Both organizations have been identified by industry executives as potential targets for outside investment.

The reported interest is notable, although there is an important distinction between investors evaluating a team and an ownership group agreeing to sell part of its business.

For now, the reporting points to potential opportunities rather than confirmed transactions.

NASCAR Charter Values Could Reach $100 Million

The financial stakes help explain why NASCAR teams are attracting attention.

Industry executives expect the next charters sold to command between $50 million and $100 million each, a significant figure for an asset that provides a team with a guaranteed starting position in Cup Series races.

Charters have become a central part of the business model for Cup Series organizations, and their valuations are increasingly relevant to discussions about team ownership.

Recent investment activity illustrates how much the ownership landscape has changed.

Marc Lasry’s Avenue Sports Fund has invested in Trackhouse Entertainment Group, while Knighthead Capital Management has acquired an ownership interest in Legacy Motor Club. TWG Global has also taken a major stake in Spire Motorsports, and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment holds a minority interest in Joe Gibbs Racing.

Those transactions have brought investors with experience in other major sports and business ventures into NASCAR.

The latest reporting suggests that interest has hardly slowed.

Michael Jordan’s involvement with 23XI Racing also makes that organization a recognizable name for investors evaluating opportunities in the sport, according to the report.

For NASCAR, the broader takeaway is clear: Team ownership is attracting attention from an expanding pool of investors, and the price of entering the Cup Series continues to rise.

Whether that interest eventually produces new deals involving Trackhouse, RCR or another organization remains to be seen.