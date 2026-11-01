Hi, Subscriber

Christopher Bell’s Martinsville Race Unravels as Carson Hocevar Accused of Intentional Spin

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, races during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on November 01, 2026 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Christopher Bell’s promising afternoon at Martinsville Speedway took a disastrous turn Sunday, and his crew chief wasn’t convinced the caution that changed everything was an accident.

Bell had been running near the front of the NASCAR Cup Series field in the Xfinity 500 when Carson Hocevar spun in Turn 4, bringing out a caution at a particularly costly moment for several championship contenders.

Bell was on pit road when the yellow flag flew. The timing left him in a difficult position, and matters only got worse when he was penalized for speeding on pit road.

Meanwhile, Bell’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, had a pointed reaction to Hocevar’s spin.

“Looked like that dumbass spun that car on purpose,” Stevens told Bell over the team radio.

It was an accusation, not a confirmed explanation for the incident, but it captured just how frustrated Bell’s team was with the sudden turn of events.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

0 Comments

Christopher Bell’s Martinsville Race Unravels as Carson Hocevar Accused of Intentional Spin

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on NASCAR News

More Heavy on NASCAR News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x