Christopher Bell’s Martinsville Race Unravels as Carson Hocevar Accused of Intentional Spin

Christopher Bell’s promising afternoon at Martinsville Speedway took a disastrous turn Sunday, and his crew chief wasn’t convinced the caution that changed everything was an accident.

Bell had been running near the front of the NASCAR Cup Series field in the Xfinity 500 when Carson Hocevar spun in Turn 4, bringing out a caution at a particularly costly moment for several championship contenders.

Bell was on pit road when the yellow flag flew. The timing left him in a difficult position, and matters only got worse when he was penalized for speeding on pit road.

Meanwhile, Bell’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, had a pointed reaction to Hocevar’s spin.

“Looked like that dumbass spun that car on purpose,” Stevens told Bell over the team radio.

It was an accusation, not a confirmed explanation for the incident, but it captured just how frustrated Bell’s team was with the sudden turn of events.