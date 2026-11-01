Who Won the NASCAR Race at Martinsville? William Byron Claims Crucial Victory

William Byron delivered when it mattered most Sunday, winning the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway and closing out one of the most consequential races of the season.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the checkered flag in the No. 24 Chevrolet, finishing ahead of Chase Elliott and Ty Gibbs in a race that featured plenty of trouble for other contenders.

With the season winding down and the championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway looming, Byron’s victory came at a critical moment. It also gave Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2 finish at one of NASCAR’s toughest short tracks.

William Byron Wins NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville

Byron emerged victorious after 500 laps around the 0.526-mile Virginia oval, holding off teammate Elliott to secure the win.

Elliott finished second, followed by Gibbs in third. Josh Berry and Shane van Gisbergen rounded out the top five.

Denny Hamlin finished sixth, while Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell completed the top 10.

The result was particularly significant given how many contenders encountered trouble throughout the afternoon.

Bell and Hamlin were involved in a spin after contact from Joey Logano, although both continued. Ryan Blaney wasn’t as fortunate. His afternoon ended after a separate spin left his No. 12 Team Penske Ford with severe radiator damage and a loss of water pressure.

Byron, meanwhile, was the driver celebrating when the checkered flag finally waved.

NASCAR Martinsville Results: Full Finishing Order

Here is the complete finishing order from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway: