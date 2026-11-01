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Who Won the NASCAR Race at Martinsville? William Byron Claims Crucial Victory

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MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on November 01, 2026 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

William Byron delivered when it mattered most Sunday, winning the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway and closing out one of the most consequential races of the season.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the checkered flag in the No. 24 Chevrolet, finishing ahead of Chase Elliott and Ty Gibbs in a race that featured plenty of trouble for other contenders.

With the season winding down and the championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway looming, Byron’s victory came at a critical moment. It also gave Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2 finish at one of NASCAR’s toughest short tracks.

William Byron Wins NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville

Byron emerged victorious after 500 laps around the 0.526-mile Virginia oval, holding off teammate Elliott to secure the win.

Elliott finished second, followed by Gibbs in third. Josh Berry and Shane van Gisbergen rounded out the top five.

Denny Hamlin finished sixth, while Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell completed the top 10.

The result was particularly significant given how many contenders encountered trouble throughout the afternoon.

Bell and Hamlin were involved in a spin after contact from Joey Logano, although both continued. Ryan Blaney wasn’t as fortunate. His afternoon ended after a separate spin left his No. 12 Team Penske Ford with severe radiator damage and a loss of water pressure.

Byron, meanwhile, was the driver celebrating when the checkered flag finally waved.

NASCAR Martinsville Results: Full Finishing Order

Here is the complete finishing order from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. William Byron
  2. Chase Elliott
  3. Ty Gibbs
  4. Josh Berry
  5. Shane van Gisbergen
  6. Denny Hamlin
  7. Austin Dillon
  8. Bubba Wallace
  9. Kyle Larson
  10. Christopher Bell
  11. Ross Chastain
  12. Tyler Reddick
  13. Alex Bowman
  14. Chase Briscoe
  15. Todd Gilliland
  16. Michael McDowell
  17. Connor Zilisch
  18. Joey Logano
  19. Zane Smith
  20. Austin Hill
  21. Carson Hocevar
  22. Ty Dillon
  23. Ryan Preece
  24. Chris Buescher
  25. AJ Allmendinger
  26. Noah Gragson
  27. Brad Keselowski
  28. Daniel Suarez
  29. Erik Jones
  30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. John Hunter Nemechek
  32. Riley Herbst
  33. Cody Ware
  34. Cole Custer
  35. Ryan Blaney
  36. Austin Cindric
  37. Josh Bilicki

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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Who Won the NASCAR Race at Martinsville? William Byron Claims Crucial Victory

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