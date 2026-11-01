Ryan Blaney’s Nightmare Martinsville Day Starts With Costly Spin

Ryan Blaney’s afternoon at Martinsville Speedway included a devastating spin that left his No. 12 Team Penske Ford with extensive damage and a race-ending mechanical problem.

The former NASCAR Cup Series champion spun during the Xfinity 500, bringing out a caution that ended the stage. But the damage was far worse than it initially appeared.

Blaney reported that his radiator was heavily damaged and that he had lost all water pressure, leaving his team with little hope of getting the car back into competition.

His day was almost over, with his No. 12 team working on repairs for a lengthy period in the garage. He did, however, make his way back onto the track once the team worked through the most significant issues to his Ford. A brutal moment that had already produced its share of controversy and unexpected setbacks.

And the circumstances surrounding the spin raised questions about what triggered the incident in the first place.

Radiator Damage Almost Ends Ryan Blaney’s Martinsville Race

The trouble unfolded in traffic when Blaney made contact with Todd Gilliland and spun, bringing out the caution.

There were also questions surrounding Josh Berry’s involvement, with some observers suggesting that Berry had abruptly slowed in front of Blaney. However, there was no confirmation that Berry intentionally brake-checked the No. 12 Ford.

The more immediate problem was under Blaney’s hood.

Along with visible front-end damage, Blaney reported significant damage to his radiator and a complete loss of water pressure.

That combination is particularly concerning at Martinsville, where drivers spend much of the race accelerating and braking in heavy traffic. Without sufficient cooling, an engine can overheat, potentially forcing a team to make extensive repairs or retire from the race altogether.

For Blaney, what initially looked like another frustrating short-track incident had suddenly become a problem that almost ended his day, but did put him several laps down.