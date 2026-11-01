NASCAR Cup Series Driver Explains Why Speed Alone Cannot Win Championships

Kyle Larson never expected to enter the final two races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase with a chance to secure the championship early. The Hendrick Motorsports driver admitted his No. 5 Chevrolet team lacked the speed needed to compete for the title before the postseason began.

However, a strong Chase campaign has changed his position. Following his dramatic victory in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Larson holds a 73-point lead over Denny Hamlin with two races remaining.

Despite the advantage, Larson credited his team’s execution rather than having the fastest car. He explained how consistency and avoiding costly mistakes helped the team build its championship lead.

Kyle Larson Admits He Had No Championship Hopes Before the Chase

Larson admitted he never expected to reach the final stages of the NASCAR Cup Series Chase with such a strong championship position.

Speaking about his chances before the postseason, the Hendrick Motorsports driver explained how little confidence he had in the No. 5 team’s speed.

“No, no, no, no, not at all.

“I mean, nine weeks ago, I didn’t think we had a shot to win the championship. Before The Chase started, I thought there was no way. We simply weren’t running good enough, I felt, in terms of car speed.”

Larson acknowledged that the team’s speed has improved but said it still hasn’t been the fastest car at every race.

“But I feel like our car speed is a little bit better. I still don’t think we’re the fastest car at any one of these races we’ve run, but our team has just done the best job.”

Kyle Larson Explains How His Team Built a 73-Point Lead

Larson believes the best NASCAR team does not always have the fastest car. Instead, he pointed to consistent performances and fewer mistakes as the main reasons behind his championship advantage.

“So, no, I don’t think I was expecting this. But again, when you think back and look at it now, you’re like, okay, it’s not as surprising as it seems.

“The fastest car doesn’t always win these races. It’s usually the best team, the team that makes the least amount of mistakes. And that’s really just been us throughout The Chase.”

Larson and crew chief Cliff Daniels have maintained the No. 5 Chevrolet’s strong form throughout the playoffs. Their ability to capitalize on opportunities has helped them build a commanding advantage over the remaining championship contenders.

His victory at Talladega further strengthened his position. Larson secured his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory on a superspeedway drafting track with a dramatic last-lap charge.

Kyle Larson Targets NASCAR Championship Clinch at Martinsville

Larson heads to Martinsville Speedway with a 73-point advantage over Denny Hamlin and an opportunity to secure the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship before the season finale.

The remaining contenders face the challenge of reducing Larson’s lead, but the Hendrick Motorsports driver wants his team to maintain its current approach.

He also described the team’s progress as rewarding, considering the doubts surrounding its championship chances before the Chase began.

“So it’s been very satisfying and rewarding to this point.”

Larson has already won the NASCAR Cup Series championships in 2021 and 2025. He now has an opportunity to add another title to his record.

With two races remaining, the No. 5 team will look to maintain its advantage at Martinsville. Larson’s 73-point lead puts him in a strong position, but his focus remains on the same approach that carried him through the Chase: teamwork, consistency and avoiding mistakes.